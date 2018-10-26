Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 20-26)

"A panic room, but for quickly shoveling all my family’s clutter into when guests stop by unexpectedly."
By Hollis Miller
10/26/2018 01:14pm ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
Suggest a correction
MORE:
Parenting tweets of the weektweetHumormom tweetsdad tweetsparenting humorbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweets from parents