Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 27-Nov. 2)

"My son's awfully confident for someone who's thrice tried eating potpourri thinking it was a fancy snack."
By Hollis Miller
11/02/2018 09:00am ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
