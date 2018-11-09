My method of helping my 7yo with homework is to repeat the same question she's stuck on with increasing volume.



"Tim has 5 apples. Jill has 8 more than Tim. How many apples does Jill have?"



"..."



"TIM HAS 5 APPLES. JILL HAS 8 MORE. HOW. MANY. DOES. SHE. HAVE?"



"13?"



"Good."