Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Nov. 24-30)

"My 6yo turned the game of Monopoly into a game of Risk by sneezing on the game pieces."
By Hollis Miller
11/30/2018 02:31pm ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

