Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 1-7)

"Have children so that one day they will sit on your lap, stroke your face, and tell you that your chin feels like a stale muffin."
By Hollis Miller
12/07/2018 10:53am ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
MORE:
Parenting tweets of the weektweetmom tweetsdad tweetsbest parenting tweetschildfunniest tweets from parents