Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 8-14)

"This holiday season, I wish you all the joy of my 9yo who received $25 in the mail from an aunt and danced around yelling 'I’m rich!'"
By Hollis Miller
12/14/2018 12:23pm ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
MORE:
tweets of the weektweetmom tweetsdad tweetsbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweetsparenting tweetsChristmas and holiday season