Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 29-Jan. 4)

"I wish I needed anything as badly as my kids need all of my attention the second I lock the bathroom door."
By Hollis Miller
01/04/2019 10:04am ET

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

