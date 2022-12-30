Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
congratulations on the new cats to everyone who brought a stray cat inside "just for this cold snap"— 🌿 stick 🌿 (@briggityboppity) December 28, 2022
good to be home. now I get to hang out with my parents socially awkward dog. pic.twitter.com/aTj9936TOv— סעט פינקעל (@thefinkmeister) December 25, 2022
the “I love my dog so much 🥺🥺🥺” to furiously googling “how long do goldendoodles live” pipeline— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) December 24, 2022
just like me fr pic.twitter.com/Kqr4Wg4r3D— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) December 24, 2022
when my cat jumps onto my lap while I’m reading I feel like a powerful wizard or someone who writes fairytales— rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) December 29, 2022
The first kitty filter. 1935. https://t.co/BNySAl2Lp8 pic.twitter.com/4cOrmC1FMP— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) December 29, 2022
If you have a cat and you're considering purchasing a reclaimed wood coffee table, with all of its beautiful nooks and crannies and nail holes, you should consider in advance what your life is going to be like when your cat barfs on it.— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) December 27, 2022
abandoned kitten update after drying off and a meal - sadly it looks like he is too feral to be socialised pic.twitter.com/rSO7Yf16KW— Dave Krantz (@weskrantz) December 24, 2022
tfw the children build a pillow fort around the dog pic.twitter.com/ZqkVqZUee2— Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) December 24, 2022
i love when cats talk a lot. i could listen to a cat talk for hours— 🍄 (@alyafterdark) December 26, 2022
Ngl our bartender looks underage pic.twitter.com/mK9sB2Baru— Panko A. Cat’s Mom (@fatfatpankocat) December 24, 2022
the fact i gotta train 3-5 days a week to keep my body at “moderately broken” while my cat sleep all day and can do parkour with ease is a crime.— Ben Passmore (@DAYGLOAYHOLE) December 27, 2022
[dog reading this] oh okay pic.twitter.com/6rawDsdhAs— Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) December 25, 2022
me: I hate when someone calls themself an empath— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 29, 2022
also me: my dog is an empath
Cat loves playing until they hear the automatic feeder pic.twitter.com/3uoQ6j53n5— cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) December 26, 2022
A dog's sigh is so hilarious because wtf is stressing you— AlexTheGreat🍊 (@Derekalexander_) December 28, 2022
Nobody:— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 28, 2022
My dog thinking everyone is about to pet him at all times: pic.twitter.com/qZ85FlRz04
Cats have really played the longest game in history. Thousands of years ago they were like "hey if u shelter us and feed us we'll kill your vermin" and humans were like "yeah sounds lit" and now we still shelter and feed them but they do absolutely nothing in exchange???— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) December 30, 2022
“Do you really let your dog sleep in the bed with you??”— Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) December 29, 2022
My dog: pic.twitter.com/Wu9gzrU25S
Taught the dog to to read pic.twitter.com/Yl5pErle7T— Justin mulcahy (@justymull) December 25, 2022
Minerva has taken the pledge @COParksWildlife pic.twitter.com/zUf0zbnzvh— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) December 29, 2022
December 28, 2022
it has come to my attention that I’ve been dressing just like snoopy for the past two winters. cheers pic.twitter.com/h0BFB00Wx1— i hope this is santa… (@sablaah) December 24, 2022