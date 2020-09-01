16 Of The Funniest Posts About Cats And Dogs

If you’ve been following the news the past few weeks, it probably feels like life’s a bitch, with schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, more police violence and deadly shootings, and the loss of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.
But at least we have pets — specifically, cats and dogs — who are delightfully unaware of how uncertain the world feels right now. And their blissful ignorance is the purr-fect escape.
So, with that in mind, here are some funny posts about cats and dogs. Hopefully, they’ll help you howl with joy rather than hiss at the news cycle.
