16 Of The Funniest Posts About Cats And Dogs

If you’ve been following the news the past few weeks, it probably feels like life’s a bitch, with schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, more police violence and deadly shootings, and the loss of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

But at least we have pets — specifically, cats and dogs — who are delightfully unaware of how uncertain the world feels right now. And their blissful ignorance is the purr-fect escape.

So, with that in mind, here are some funny posts about cats and dogs. Hopefully, they’ll help you howl with joy rather than hiss at the news cycle.

There are FAR TOO MANY things on these tables and NOT NEARLY ENOUGH things on the floor!

-people thinking about getting a cat — Anna Hughes (@AnnaGHughes) August 26, 2020

quarantine day 15 is having a conversation with your cat about how lucky she is that she doesn’t get her period — erin gilfoy (@eringilfoy) March 29, 2020

the human says there are two options. inside or outside. but if they would simply. elevate their mindset. they would uncover a third option: stand in the doorway. and sniff the air — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) August 31, 2020

We’ve reached the part of quarantine where I worry the cat is angry at me and my boyfriend has to comfort me like “I don’t think he’s mad that’s just his face” — Paige Southwick Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) September 1, 2020

look at all these people here to see me

(rockydagolden IG) pic.twitter.com/7fubnR0UT0 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 31, 2020

This is Cowboy and his little brother Buck. Buck’s gotten bigger over the last four months but only Cowboy has seemed to notice. 13/10 for both pic.twitter.com/QeeQO7Q87q — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 24, 2020

Dad: we don’t need a dog

Also dad: 🕺 pic.twitter.com/dBsBp7uWoP — A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkev) August 30, 2020

