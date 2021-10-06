Relationships

22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Sept. 23-Oct. 6)

"Just saw the new Venom movie, also known as 90 minutes of my wife saying 'ooh' every time Tom Hardy is on screen."

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 22 new, relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

Marriagefunniest tweets