Just 18 Great Responses To People Calling ‘Barbie’ Man-Hating, Feminist Trash

You could say “Barbie” fans are going “Oppenheimer” on some far-right criticisms of the film.

Late last week, some fans of the patriarchy attempted to discourage people from going to see the new “Barbie” movie, with one critic on Twitter calling it a “two-hour woke-a-thon” full of “nuclear-level rage against men.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro seemed to lead the charge Friday — the day the movie premiered in theaters across the U.S. — by tweeting that his producers “dragged” him to see the movie, and called it “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”

Advertisement

He also promised to release a full review of the “flaming garbage heap of a film” the next day on YouTube, which he did, in a video called “Ben Shapiro DESTROYS The Barbie Movie For 43 Minutes.”

In the video, Shapiro makes his thoughts clear by burning a trash can full of Barbie dolls.

But Shapiro wasn’t alone in his hatred for the movie’s feminist themes.

Billionaire and Twitter X.com owner Elon Musk also ridiculed the film, tweeting: If “you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

Far-right media figure Jack Posobiec struck a similar tone, calling Barbie a “man-hating Woke propaganda fest” and “possibly the most anti-male film ever made.” Ginger Gaetz, wife of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), called for a boycott of the film despite attending a premiere event all decked out in pink and posing in a Barbie box. She criticized the movie for neglecting to “address any notion of faith or family,” trying to “normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively,” and for portraying Ken as not masculine.

The movie has been described as highlighting very basic feminist themes by many people on Twitter, with HuffPost’s culture writer, Candice Frederick, describing the tone as “feminist-lite.”

Advertisement

“‘Barbie’ is not particularly feminist. It’s a lot more complicated than that, just like most people are — and how any great character should be presented,” Frederick wrote.

Regardless of whether or not “Barbie” is too woke or not feminist enough, many Twitter users had some pretty funny responses to the whole conservative backlash — and female camaraderie they felt while watching the film in theaters. To read the most hilarious responses, strap on your favorite rollerblades and roll, er, scroll on down!

Ok so Barbie is “anti-male” but Oppenheimer is fine??? Sorry but who killed more men? — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) July 20, 2023

Look I don’t think Barbie was or needed to be subversive but I will say the first thing my daughter said after we got out of the theater was “what’s patriarchy” so it’s doing enough work, guys — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) July 23, 2023

I took 1 star reviews of #Barbie from furious men on letterboxd and put them on the posters because it makes the film seem ever cooler. pic.twitter.com/V4YzmnB8bj — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

Every pink-covered woman at this theater greeted one another with enthusiastic “hi Barbie!!!”s and I feel like I have transcended from this plane to a feminist dreamscape hello — k (@cvptvinmarvel) July 20, 2023

The soda machine at amc was completely out of Diet Coke on Barbie opening night women are so powerful — Emily Faye (@mlefaye) July 23, 2023

“Describe yourself in 5 words” pic.twitter.com/fPVn1EXqeh — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) July 21, 2023

Grown-ass men whining about the Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/s6EVFmBdWO — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 24, 2023

If Barbie is too feminist for you might I recommend almost every other movie ever made — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) July 20, 2023

Advertisement

“I can’t believe they made Barbie woke, all the boys were into Barbie before they had to go and make it political” pic.twitter.com/qddXtxwPuV — Paul Bland’s Garage (@blandCinema) July 22, 2023

the barbie movie was good but what’s better is seeing men squirm bc they can’t handle seeing fictional men being treated like women — payton🌱 (@paytmitch) July 23, 2023

with the barbie movie coming out, i think we should start treating men. the same way they treat us when a new superhero movie comes out. you spot a man in the theater, you ask: oh you're gonna watch barbie? name every barbie movie ever made. who's bibble? sing every word of i'm - — mars ♡ (@uregyptianmommy) July 19, 2023

No, of course I never played with Barbies as a kid. Those were for girls! I was doing boy stuff, not stuff for little girls. Anyway, as a grown man, here is my review of the Barbie movie, which made me furious because it didn't cater to me. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) July 23, 2023

a man invited me to the Barbie movie…? on opening night? as if I would watch that movie for the first time in the presence of The Other Kind — 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 (@talliesinyoung) July 20, 2023

Advertisement

the way barbie isn’t even revolutionary but called "anti-men". shows you how most men are easily uncomfortable, even by the Most liberal feminist take like that’s sad…. — tay (@ntoinedoinel) July 23, 2023

the funniest part about conservatives calling barbie woke is like what did they expect. did they want barbie to promote being a stay at home wife and homeschooling children or whatever? barbies whole thing is she could do any job men could do lol, she has never been “antiwoke” — pudding person (@JUNlPER) July 20, 2023

fuck they made barbie woke. fuck. FUCK! how am I supposed to go about my day knowing my favorite doll isn’t in the freedom caucus? i need mom to get me a milk before i pass out pic.twitter.com/loQYIntPP4 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 20, 2023

It's funny to see conservative losers crying about the Barbie movie like Mattel hasn't been selling Barbies that are progressive, inclusive, feminist and diverse for literal decades. pic.twitter.com/iFrmMhiOAQ — TalkThirtyToMe™ (@TalkThirty) July 24, 2023

so happy to say i contributed to feminist capitalism https://t.co/XhncuF0fu1 — haechan repost account (@torlaies) July 23, 2023