Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: Hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
A job I think I would be really good at is: greeter at the vet. I am so good at meeting animals and talking to them! (But I would only be greeting pets, no human interaction.)— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) October 26, 2022
Kudos to the gentleman who was speaking to BBC World News while holding his cat. pic.twitter.com/NQDeVZtlU2— Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) October 24, 2022
the human is upset. that a piece of my hair. was in their food. that is called a garnish. there is no need to make a scene— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) October 25, 2022
The only leader I trusthttps://t.co/tUJTSUewnl— Meowed (@Meowed) October 25, 2022
After a heavy drinking session, I shat the bed. Told the wife it was the dog to avoid embarrassment. The size and stench was so bad that she took him to the vet, and found out he was showing early signs of stomach cancer. I inadvertently saved my dog but can never take credit.— Fesshole 🧻 (@fesshole) October 24, 2022
i think she’s innocent pic.twitter.com/PdAcb2bI0t— nevona (@nevona) October 26, 2022
As good? Better. https://t.co/GhXdi4CqJn— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 26, 2022
Seeing our cat's kittens that she had before we adopted her: it's like she split into her component elements pic.twitter.com/LsfEFA7XqB— G.P. (@mousefountain) October 25, 2022
Spending more than a decade of my life on twitter has finally paid off, I am an official judge in a dog halloween costume contest this weekend.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) October 26, 2022
No one can leave my sister’s living room because Ethel has ONCE AGAIN bitten off the door handle and is refusing to give it back. Please keep us in your thoughts at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/4od1WwMdrK— James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 27, 2022
if my cat could call 911 when i wipe his eye crusties he would— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) October 27, 2022
we’re all trying to find the guy who did this pic.twitter.com/rjVjqcQyip— heather schmelzlen (@anchorlines) October 27, 2022
[punches self in the face] stop getting attached to cats [purposely stubs toe] idiot— haley (@feederofcats) October 27, 2022
This is Ludo. He's a substitute teacher. Always picks the best videos to show the class. Mostly because he can't read lesson plans. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/t52ckiCYFH— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 26, 2022
I'm not paying 6k for a dog unless it's— Yung Simmie (@275YUNGSIMMIE) October 25, 2022
Brian griffin 💯
thinkin bout cheese again pic.twitter.com/1hpD75LbKt— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 26, 2022
My cat is on a (MEDICALLY PRESCRIBED) diet and it’s making him so violently pissed off it’s bringing the whole household to their knees— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) October 27, 2022
i see no cat here https://t.co/C9VymDAp7G— darth™ (@darth) October 27, 2022
In retrospect, i don't think telling my therapist that i let my cat watch birds videos on my switch in bed at night, and then when i cant fall asleep because of the bird noises i go sleep in the living room if she isn't finished watching, was a good idea— AlexandreDiboine (@A_Zedig_Diboine) October 26, 2022
His name is the last thing you ate. pic.twitter.com/11P0P4yBjo— Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) October 24, 2022
Here it is, a thread of women who are absolutely fed up with everyone and everything except their cats. First,— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 23, 2022
This young lady smoking a pipe her cat. Ca. 1905. https://t.co/PMoG6hh81k pic.twitter.com/dfGbBkxzvn
Before everyone leaves this site forever here is a photo of my dog with the pumpkin I carved in her honor pic.twitter.com/w3Ag8fl0Nv— Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison) October 27, 2022
October 27, 2022
I HAVE HAD LONG DAY… I AM VERY SMALL … AND I HAVE NO MONEY SO YOU CAN IMAGINE ALL THE STRESS AM UNDER pic.twitter.com/wyL6feLSIE— Panko A. Cat’s Mom (@fatfatpankocat) October 24, 2022