COMEDY

60 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Year

"2020 was a kinda bad year for me but a really good year for my dog who did not have to be alone for a single second."

Woof — it’s been a loooooong year.

The year 2020 left many of us feeling like indoor cats, gazing out our windows at the outside world. And when we did go outside, it was hard not to feel like our dogs, overjoyed with happiness to go on a simple walk.

But for many of us, our furry, four-legged friends helped us get through this cat-astrophic, mother pupper of a year. They purred, they nuzzled and they muzzled our existential dread by making us roll over in laughter.

So in honor of these unsung heroes of 2020 — who are blissfully unaware that 2020 left many of us humans feeling like chew toys with the squeaker pulled out — here are 60 of the funniest tweets about cats and dogs this year.

And enjoy. It’s truly what we all knead right meow.

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Dogs Cats Twitter Pets Funniest Tweets