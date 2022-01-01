50 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs In 2021

Woof — it’s been a long year … or two.

It’s been a pretty ruff (sorry) pandemic. But the one constant source of happiness for this writer — who has scoured Twitter every week for the past year and a half, searching for the funniest posts about cats and dogs — has truly been highlighting the internet’s silliest pets.

I Shih Tzu not.

Each Friday, my editor Hilary Hanson and I rejoice in our mutual love of digging up and sharing some of these delightful treats to share with all of you. Why? Well, we freakin’ adore animals. But also, it’s my hope that these little roundups I do every week about furballs being complete goofballs have brought a few laughs during a pretty daunting time.

And if there are any posts that truly make you howl, I sincerely hope you click on that tweet and follow the person who brought a little bit of joy to your day.

And to all the pets featured in these delightful nuggets online: Bark, bark and pspsppsppss.

Below are 50 of the funniest tweets we’ve featured in our roundups in 2021. (And let me tell you — it was not easy to limit it to just 50. If you read this and find you want more, you can read this week’s roundup here.)

Here’s hoping all of y’all’s pets are just as ridiculous in 2022.

my veterinarian: don’t forget we offer a military discount!



me to my cat: have you served in the military — all the time mais (@maisondecris) February 6, 2021

When your cat is secretly a 5th dimensional elder god. pic.twitter.com/aQh1XaBP10 — Diogenes of Santa Cruz 🏺🐕💡 (@hoplitnet) March 23, 2021

The dog brought a cow home like it was about to come inside LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/UDELmbkRzs — Ż𝖊𝖊 (@ZBankEnt) October 6, 2021

it’s dangerous to go alone, take this pic.twitter.com/A0tpfNomwe — jinn baba (@imnotamna) May 5, 2021

love when people try to hate on cats by saying. He would literally eat you if you died…. like im dead why would i care. hes a hungry boy. and he has a cute nose. dig in mr mittens — jermy (@notbaldanymore) November 29, 2021

Greg and I have to stand in these spots every mealtime for the dog or he won’t eat. He looks at Greg who says MORE then he looks at me and I say MORE and this lasts til he’s done. We used to have dignity pic.twitter.com/dnKAPfIrG9 — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) October 13, 2021

Life hack: got a white cat? Put an orange on it to look like a big egg 🍳 pic.twitter.com/OD2yGk6D9T — Barry Lewis🍴 (@MrBarryLewis) February 11, 2021

I can't believe people are STILL struggling with basic Zoom etiquette. Remember:

- MUTE yourself when not speaking

- USE "raise hand" to avoid interruption in groups

- Make sure your CAT is in view

- Don't forget to tell me your cat's NAME

- Please tell your cat I LOVE them — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) February 22, 2021

Someone told me to put the Avengers theme song on this video and I’m here for it😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6cxjZTZMR — Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) February 25, 2021

the only difficult part about wearing a mask when im out is that dogs on the street don’t know im smiling at them — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) February 12, 2021

Smol pic.twitter.com/34xcg5Dd7z — 🎄🐱 Gatitos que curan tu depresión 🐱🎄 (@gatitos_qctd) April 1, 2021

This is Mya. She’s been learning to sing the Star Wars theme song. Finally got it at the end there. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/8YkixSE6XS — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 25, 2021

My dog after eating my philosophy book pic.twitter.com/ovwe9wk8Rt — ♥︎𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤♥︎ (@JussMemez) August 17, 2021





wolf: I’m gonna eat your babies



human: what if, instead of that: blankets and peanut butter



wolf: ……..I’m listening — Charlotte Moore-Lambert (@cavaticat) October 24, 2021

They are so proud of it pic.twitter.com/dlyMis7cWK — reasons to have dog🐾 (@dogbutcute) August 9, 2021

Today seems as good a day as any to share these pics of the cat done as a Zen garden with the world pic.twitter.com/w3oJm8gacW — Sarah Holland-Batt (@the_shb) October 1, 2021

When I’m in danger of taking life too seriously, I look at my dog. pic.twitter.com/9B5BperrSI — Eva Murray (@TriMyData) March 27, 2021

my cat has been ramming his head into my boobs a lot lately and i’ve read stories about how pets sometimes warn their owners of cancerous tumors using the same method so i went to the doctor and got checked and found out that my cat is just a pervert — 🥂hog lang syne🥂 (@hog_mild) March 20, 2021

One of my favorite very specific image genres is cats that look completely unprepared for the realities of parenthood. pic.twitter.com/Gmq47hNd5V — Shawna B (@theproestdwarf) November 13, 2021

Everyone wants to talk about “gaslighting,” nobody wants to talk about “how cats domesticated themselves and modeled their meows off of human baby cries to better manipulate our emotions.” — james tison like “tyson” (@doioweyoumoney) May 8, 2021

Good boi out here living his best life 😎 pic.twitter.com/CdZa5rPMMD — Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) March 29, 2021

Ooooo tiny baby pic.twitter.com/EHsVAHA3xk — new year same char!! (it/its) (@aGirlCalledChar) April 2, 2021

Failed dog paddling class! pic.twitter.com/A7W9w36TQe — Misleader in Chief (@MisleaderC) April 7, 2021

choosing to see my cat as an artist pic.twitter.com/BieBvJL9z3 — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) October 10, 2021

i am dead. her dog got beef w the whole daycare 😭 pic.twitter.com/qRSFD3HQLy — Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) September 18, 2021

my cat has a drinking water fountain and wont drink otherwise... when you eat the rich please spare her — Dream (@Dream) April 24, 2021

Bruh this video has had me dying for the past hour pic.twitter.com/Q8fxLHaEoF — Billiam (@TheStruggle_) April 12, 2021

Dog owners: here is my $5,000 Golden Retriever his name is Champ



Cat owners: this is Lord Periwinkle Harcourt-Beauchamp MacGuyver III we found him in a dumpster — Elle Em (@ellle_em) May 6, 2021

My dog:

Me: I would die for you pic.twitter.com/YoHcxSzTbV — Mayapolarbear (@mayapolarbear) March 5, 2021

this the kind of problems I want in my life pic.twitter.com/KVjA20zdtc — Follow for kittens (@kittensfolder) April 12, 2021

Lmaooooooo dogs are the best 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0IQxggy4Fk — jada 💓 (@jadastackhouse) May 23, 2021

my cat’s buddies with a possum and now i know what its like to be the parent of a teenager who falls in with the wrong crowd — new year’s eve6 (@Eve6) June 30, 2021

The dining table at our rental house is glass. This is what I see for the entire meal. pic.twitter.com/JmTyf6oymY — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 5, 2021

saw a “lost dog” sign while driving and it said at the bottom “DO NOT chase. he think everything a game” LMFAOOOOOO — haze. CLT esthi 👑 (@OhHalesNaww) August 5, 2021

ronald has a side quest to offer you pic.twitter.com/4bs4IK3qli — Seth Everman (@SethEverman) July 27, 2021

When the archaeologists opened the ancient vase, little did they know what primeval dark power they had unleashed. pic.twitter.com/7AMc8GYx8A — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) August 19, 2021

Young squirrels around a campfire late at night like to tell each other horror stories about Tree Cat. 🐿🌲😼 pic.twitter.com/og6Owp3lNe — Ratatosk (@Ratatosk4) August 28, 2021

the therapy dog at my dentist pic.twitter.com/lcCvaiWqnD — avanthi (@avanthigovender) August 30, 2021

please remember to re-pot your cats, they need room to grow pic.twitter.com/dkyB6TafW9 — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 12, 2021

diff celebs meeting ur dog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ziytjcjD5k — Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) September 14, 2021

never been more scared of a dog pic.twitter.com/wLvWuEHfKR — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 25, 2021

fuck a breakup you ever chased your dog and they think it’s a game?!?! 😭😭😭😭 — katherine ˑ༄ؘ (@kalexagA) October 20, 2021

My cat is an onigiri for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ijJL0olnAH — Giovanni Colantonio (@MarioPrime) October 31, 2021

Is there anything funnier than when a cozy cat or dog suddenly heaves a big SIGH like dude what could possibly be the matter — mimi smartypants (@mimismartypants) November 20, 2021

my boyfriend has a new bit where before he feeds the cat he shows her the can like a sommelier and gives her a few tasting notes….she is very impatient and mad about the delay in getting her food but it’s 10s across the board from me — monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) November 17, 2021

I forgot the best bit of my walk today: this cat who's owners are fed up pic.twitter.com/xQqwNnFNAz — HP Fuckcraft (@Charlietrypsin) January 13, 2021

What's upsetting about hearing my neighbor have sex is realizing she can hear me ask my dog if we're best friends multiple times a day — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) November 30, 2021

That second photo. Baby, that cat started the fire. 😂🤣 https://t.co/3eNhRvK4jV — demented domme (@carissarho) December 5, 2021