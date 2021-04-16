COMEDY

36 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (April 10-16)

"sometimes my cat is a little guy but other times he’s a little man"

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.﻿)

