Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)
the best thing about having a puppy is meeting other puppy owners and hearing how their lives are pure chaos, too— Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) April 5, 2021
when everyone is busy so you have to entertain yourself pic.twitter.com/IjsqizdhqQ— Living Morganism 🌱 (@ok_girlfriend) April 7, 2021
omg went for a walk and saw this man taking a picture of all his dogs and i almost cried pic.twitter.com/2iqdUdY8Ph— taylor (@taylorlarick) April 4, 2021
thought id let you all know my cat is indeed, still an idiot pic.twitter.com/rJMpMnBvn8— sarah 🌙 (@lunarcrossing_) April 5, 2021
one thing I love about cat ownership is walking into the kitchen to find that the cats have somehow opened the silverware drawer to lick everything in it— Dr. Kaitlin Rasmussen (@toomanyspectra) April 8, 2021
Never thought I would be a crazy cat man but, it works, I’m fine, and always warm. 😁 pic.twitter.com/6LP3sSfhsX— Dave the cat (@Davethecat5) April 8, 2021
In a world where you can be anything, be a tortoise if you want to, Frank.— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 8, 2021
📹: TikTok user frankthepug12521 pic.twitter.com/PNFQO8rmku
POV: you’re a dog I want to pet pic.twitter.com/VcZnetUyaj— the responsible uncle (@DaveMcNamee3000) April 6, 2021
Remembering the day I took over the White House. #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/T9SJOCeSoU— Zee (@growingupzee) April 8, 2021
Drop and gimmie 20 more dad!— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) April 5, 2021
(k_bubolz / IG) pic.twitter.com/pWqI5SGVcZ
i have a 4 ft tall hello kitty balloon and my cat is scared of it so i keep it infront of my bedroom door so she won’t leave pic.twitter.com/4wyv6oDy5s— ˚✩ ⋆｡˚ ✩ (@angeIcIit) April 8, 2021
April 9, 2021
this image changed me i cant look at cats with heterochromia without quoting this now pic.twitter.com/zgaxzlbDp4— daisy ; 24 hour intensive pussy wind (@Xenodizzy) April 6, 2021
Failed dog paddling class! pic.twitter.com/A7W9w36TQe— Misleader in Chief (@MisleaderC) April 7, 2021
i don’t know where i’d be without my cat yelling at me every morning until i open the front curtains and ultimately start my day.— shalewa sharpe (@silkyjumbo) April 8, 2021
in bed, probably.
All Godzillas are beautiful. pic.twitter.com/cIdwyNf4gH— Queen Ghidorah (@RhysChryspies) April 8, 2021
"I thought you were gone..." Lol🐶🐶💕❤️#goodboy #puppy pic.twitter.com/nmM9Vd3Rf1— 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 (@b_saksiri) April 9, 2021
Come closer Mr Pigeon. pic.twitter.com/p8iQqIGg4o— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 6, 2021
I miss my cat so much. he's in my roommates room— Dr. Piss Pants (@DoctorPissPants) April 6, 2021
Meet Zephyr. This is his reaction every time he finds out he’s heading to the dog park.🦘 pic.twitter.com/rG7w37ttCd— Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) April 8, 2021
i wish cats were bipedal and walked around carrying little books under their arms n stuff— Khoi Dao (@khoidaooo) April 8, 2021
Synchronized tail wagging#dogs #DogsofTwittter #dogsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/iZKZvbDYGb— dog lover (@10_Ilovedogs) April 7, 2021
Well caternet i remembered that i had this from quarantine, so there some of them pic.twitter.com/uUOAbCVoiz— Roxana Popa (@roxanapopa97) April 9, 2021
Bird watching from the very best platform. #CatsOfTwitter #birdbath #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/jXAFkWwLmf— Big Silver Tabby (@big_tabby) April 8, 2021
Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him. https://t.co/oi7XtNy8lA— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2021
even my phone knows I have cats when autocorrect turns facts into fat cats— Nickayla Rivera (@NickaylaRivera) April 7, 2021
From @Kuzma_the_V: “Yes, and?” #twitterweek #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/FdFYyMN061— Cats of Instagram (@catsofinstagram) April 7, 2021
a few more masterpieces: pic.twitter.com/vnptDsUEXA— The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) April 7, 2021
Wow this dog is tuned in to his every word.👏👍 pic.twitter.com/CTjQVO1nJU— 𝔖𝔥𝔞 (@s__h__a_) April 4, 2021
April 9, 2021
You ever have a dog smell your pants so long that it hurts your feelings?— Casey James Salengo (@caseyJsalengo) April 8, 2021
me: stands up— Jenn7399 (@jenn7399) April 6, 2021
my dog: pic.twitter.com/YEwLlCyTwy
my cat loves when i work because then he can resume his favorite hobby, which is getting as close to me as possible while i’m on the phone and purring loudly into the speaker so whoever i’m talking to thinks i’m sitting next to a chainsaw— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) April 7, 2021
My cat after taking a shit. pic.twitter.com/4vhq5nvwCd— Stinky Baby 🌈💙 (@TheNeonGeisha) April 5, 2021
ha ha, I can’t do stairs (or in this case, stair) pic.twitter.com/E5Pa7chL84— NORBERT (@NorbertDog) April 8, 2021
This is Panko. Welcome to the most embarrassing moment of his life. He’s spent countless hours trying to scrub this video from the web. 14/10 sorry buddy pic.twitter.com/ROmVPUHynt— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 8, 2021