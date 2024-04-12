Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Pals I’m DYING I just met a lady at the market with a corgi and apparently she tells all the tourists that it’s one of the queens dogs because Andrew was too busy to keep them all so she’s got like a queue of tourists taking photos with her dog this is *hilarious*— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) April 10, 2024
Paying for more storage rather than deleting important stuff like this pic.twitter.com/KS7xbh7ns3— Ashley Davies (@MsAshleyDavies) April 6, 2024
Pure joy.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/1DLfXbZSdo— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 10, 2024
Just met 4 dachshunds in the park called Gary, Steve, Kevin and Dave, and my day improved by approximately 659%— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 12, 2024
copycat pic.twitter.com/tjz5HseKwM— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 11, 2024
Sometimes my dog will be lying on the couch like “I mean I’m comfortable but I’m pretty sure I could be even MORE comfortable” then get up and lie down again five inches away like “nailed it” and honestly I respect that so much— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) April 12, 2024
this is how cats sneeze pic.twitter.com/iic0WtRRKj— lesley. 🥀 (@lesley_mov) April 7, 2024
There is simply no need to generate images with AI when nature is an infinite source of beauty like this. pic.twitter.com/RChZ7GMi9T— Andrew Ellis (@Ellis_Samizdat) April 11, 2024
Better than high-five..🐕🐾☺️ pic.twitter.com/tUrsNH57CD— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 11, 2024
Notice for cat owners in the United States: Your cat will expect breakfast to be served as soon as the eclipse is over. #Eclipse2024— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 8, 2024
My dog every time a squirrel sits on our porch pic.twitter.com/Su2Mxkav8d— Jake Browne (@fakejakebrowne) April 12, 2024
Art imitates life pic.twitter.com/pZsjC0w6Kt— place where animal shouldn’t be (@catshouldnt) April 9, 2024
This is Calvy. He knew he was taking a risk with this snuggle, but thinks it paid off. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/NPij96Zp9a— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) April 10, 2024
put on perfume for the first time in years and my dog is trying to roll around on me like he does with dead animals outside— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 6, 2024
happening now on lyndale ave: man and dog in matching hats pic.twitter.com/QbP8rnL2oZ— taylr (@taylr) April 6, 2024
If it fits, I sits..🐈🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/qzufvhy08z— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 12, 2024
this guy at the park has his cat on a leash and put eclipse glasses on him— reversecowgirl69 (@botticellibimbo) April 8, 2024
he doesn’t even care about the eclipse, he just wanted to be included pic.twitter.com/jKzcWi9Jdg— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) April 8, 2024
“you let your pet sleep with you”— Chris Coro (@iamchriscoro) April 10, 2024
i’d let that mf represent me in court
I now understand why cat owners read so much because this is all I want to do now pic.twitter.com/Nt5tzqphlo— rebekah (@rebekahentralgo) April 6, 2024
All I see is "Dog too cool to narc, saves people instead." https://t.co/KnStTyKebh— Colt Rodgers (@IAMTHOR50) April 9, 2024
From my research interviews: "He is a good cat -- which doesn't necessarily mean he is good but just good at being a cat, which sometimes means being a bad cat."— The Tweedy Mutant (@the_tweedy) April 11, 2024
this is what you guys look like in a suit with no tie pic.twitter.com/dF20b9ugqQ— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 11, 2024
Get a guard dog, they said 😳 pic.twitter.com/XjnZ30rH4a— Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) April 10, 2024
sometimes self care is carrying your cat around the house and jiggling her like a baby and saying “baby cat, baby cat” a lot— 💉🔪🩸kelly 'arekay' yeo🩸💉🔪 (@kellyAREKAYyeo) April 10, 2024
oh my god someone mailed me a watercolor painting of my bodega cat photo 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LZMCdg1fPq pic.twitter.com/V8ODkszPNr— julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) April 9, 2024
I applied for a library card in my new hometown, and I thought I attached a photo of my drivers license to prove my address, but as the library pointed out… I accidentally attached a different photo… pic.twitter.com/ZkA8TWwETe— Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) April 10, 2024
[Assembling scratching post to save the new sofa]— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) April 9, 2024
My cat: lol no
I just love how baby elephants have no understanding of how absolutely massive they are so they just behave like big dog pic.twitter.com/ce8ntYqQAs— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 11, 2024
