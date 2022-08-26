Comedy

28 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 20-26)

“I am not a ‘cat person’ or a ‘dog person’ i am simply a person who would die for any animal i have ever seen in my entire life.”
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long, long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(Want some more? No need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Dogs Catsfunny tweets

Popular in the Community