Woof — it’s been a long, long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
if anyone tries to make you feel dumb because they go to MIT just know the entire center for theoretical physics was brought to a halt today because someone brought in a cute dog— Cari Cesarotti (@caridoesphysics) August 24, 2022
Dogs.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ca7lh1tY— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 24, 2022
“I know you think you’re being funny, but honestly Dave, it’s just hurtful.” pic.twitter.com/L2bDsMvLPA— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 26, 2022
I can’t get over this house that has built in husky masks so they can see out 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ndIwp3L8Uz— Pubity (@PubityIG) August 25, 2022
also to be fair a lot of the things that came to mind for this tweet DO work for dog moms: being peed on, throwing up, stealing your favorite hat, begging for attention, eating your food. nevermind actually dog moms are moms I take it back lol— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) August 21, 2022
sometimes you gotta name your pets after some random guys. some dudes if you will pic.twitter.com/onVgInYyDL— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) August 23, 2022
absolutely the best thing you'll see all day, month, year, century pic.twitter.com/lOT0cFdie6— what kind of dog is this (@genius_dogs) August 22, 2022
i see pic.twitter.com/fN82Agb6ej— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 25, 2022
Jailed. pic.twitter.com/0ucc8DmSwx— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) August 26, 2022
I had to turn off Lightyear because Socks the robot cat was upsetting Socks my real life cat so bad he kept getting a poofy Halloween cat tail.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) August 20, 2022
mom said u have to come down for dinner pic.twitter.com/4SJd9lydrt— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) August 25, 2022
for everyone who is mad at me for calling sugar dumb last week… pic.twitter.com/JW8EmfXih3— 🏓 (@AlannahVann) August 25, 2022
August 26, 2022
Keeping it simple! 😉#NationalDogDay #CatsRuleDogsDrool #RescuedIsTheBestBreed #Cats #CatPeople pic.twitter.com/3l9xfPYJgD— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) August 26, 2022
i am not a “cat person” or a “dog person” i am simply a person who would die for any animal i have ever seen in my entire life— crix👾 (@legitcrix) August 26, 2022
Ready, Steady, Go!! Love or not??🥰#Dachshund #Dachshunds pic.twitter.com/yvtdwdO8cG— Dachshund Heaven USA (@dachshund_heave) August 25, 2022
my dog found a cigar my dad accidentally left out and walked up to me like this.— pups (@pups_Puppies1) August 21, 2022
by u/tfatui pic.twitter.com/tORyIE1P19
A cat with 1% remaining battery.pic.twitter.com/2sv5h22pBV— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) August 25, 2022
This is Winston. He went for his first-ever walk today. Also took his first-ever mid-walk nap today. 12/10 huge day all around pic.twitter.com/W4Mk7A0P5e— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 23, 2022
Oh to be a cat sleeping on a giant Snorlax plushie pic.twitter.com/ubvT9NjgeF— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) August 24, 2022
Lmaooo they wrong for this😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/USkB4QPuzW— ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (@dailyinstavids) August 24, 2022
For a split second I thought something had gone terribly, biblically wrong with my cat pic.twitter.com/YQWONLs0hm— Eli Keren (@EliArieh) August 26, 2022
A cat that can't get off the escalator.pic.twitter.com/OK3BCd0Me8— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) August 23, 2022
Imagine you’re a dog trying to break into the pet modeling world and you see one of your photos on the front of a Stool Eating Deterrent product pic.twitter.com/JYNaENS7mt— rock and roll photos (@yesitsmyaccount) August 26, 2022
Cat shaped fence pic.twitter.com/24LPlxS6dK— La vie est belle (@lavieestbelIe) August 22, 2022
Living his best life.... pic.twitter.com/KKTjnpKJyU— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) August 23, 2022
who wants a drumstick pic.twitter.com/hll6Am4tEd— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 26, 2022
When you’re not a morning person pic.twitter.com/CtRehJtCe5— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) August 25, 2022