Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
i went to a cat cafe today and all the cats were existing peacefully in their cozy cat utopia except for one ridiculous orange boy who made it his mission to fling his whole body at every other cat who was receiving any attention at all and i was like, yup, on brand— Dave Wagner (@Dbwagner104) December 18, 2022
if I were a renaissance patron I would commission a painting of my two cats admiring a sweet potato in the afternoon sun 👼👼 pic.twitter.com/sN2pyILro6— Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) December 20, 2022
Does anyone else go to give their dog or cat a little peck on the head but then you can't stop because they're so cute and before you know it you've given them 145 tiny kisses on the head and the day is over?— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 21, 2022
look at this little angel who definitely didn’t wake me up at sunrise by falling in the garbage pic.twitter.com/UqMxpnKOsg— Merry Ellen (@alissacaliente) December 18, 2022
sorry i didnt reply my cat was laying on my chest and reminding me that life is worth living— Alexei PHD (@lexnoot) December 22, 2022
December 18, 2022
You: If you are cold, they are cold. Bring pets in.— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) December 21, 2022
My Alaskan malamute when it's 9 degrees outside: This seems nice. Think I'll sleep here.
post dinner depression pic.twitter.com/fsqssbpWuZ— cait (@punished_cait) December 18, 2022
owning a dog or cat is weird when you think about it.. "lol what if i spent thousands of dollars in food and medical bills so that a tiny idiot can live in my house for 15 years"— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 21, 2022
"With the suspicion typical of his species, this stray cat, picked up for adoption by a little boy, stared sharply at the cameraman who took this picture." 1940. https://t.co/m6l4oYwe60 pic.twitter.com/BoyltEXc9t— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) December 19, 2022
there is no relationship more sacred than a girl and her girl cat— ducky 🐥 (@hoeybug) December 22, 2022
behold pic.twitter.com/SG7fLD9PWD— josh lewis (@thejoshl) December 18, 2022
in addition to playing her own character's kid in Avatar 2, Sigourney Weaver is also playing the role of Todd. truly an actress without equal pic.twitter.com/ldXofGLKRT— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) December 20, 2022
Someone correctly identified and opened one of his presents while I was upstairs. This is the face of inextricable guilt and delight.— Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) December 20, 2022
Honestly, I’m kind of impressed. It’s a new plush toy I kept hidden, yet he was specifically curious about it as soon as it went under the tree. pic.twitter.com/9FKfgHEWyP
What? No one was sitting here when I came. There are other places you could sit. pic.twitter.com/vqm0Tw6NEW— Izzy (tuxie type) (@IzzyTizzy5) December 20, 2022
December 21, 2022
Vet Clinic Pet Intake Form— Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) December 21, 2022
Pet’s Name: Macaroni Goofy Movie Park-Pettiford
Pet’s Breed: A Good Boy
Reason For Visit: Ate another squeaky toy pic.twitter.com/0vLeZKXWxn
howse abote . some chadder sticko’s for me .. howse abote it pic.twitter.com/zqxwcM1yAi— maccablair (hanukah warior type 🕎 ) (@sweetfirecat) December 22, 2022
A little old lady adopted an older cat from me last week and has been posting daily updates like this I am CRYING pic.twitter.com/KYehlvYRYD— Holly, but in boughs🎄 (@coldandabsurd) December 21, 2022
If you can't hide a Christmas crime scene, just pretend you're a victim. pic.twitter.com/mzerNJY9lm— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 20, 2022