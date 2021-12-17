Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
what does she know that we don’t pic.twitter.com/Qgkh8tQTpL— josie naron (@nosiejaron) December 17, 2021
This is Appa. It’s his first time in the snow. Pretty sure he caught every flake. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/BbnJtOlG83— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 17, 2021
Wild that these cats with their little cat brains and fluffy little bodies and tiny little paws just walk around my house and let me pet them and hug them and hold them. Truly magical— jay (@jaykisokay) December 15, 2021
Oh to think I was worried about adopting a new cat because I didn’t know what my other cat would think, and now this is my view every morning 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QjS7mCQU5d— Emilie ✨ (@emiliehardnock) December 15, 2021
It's time to get the band back together. pic.twitter.com/H0wyZqWsOY— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) December 16, 2021
And suddenly it remembered it was a cat. 😏😂🐈🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/b1AhZe3HXX— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) December 13, 2021
the best part about having a cat around is it always falls for smell my finger— Myka Fox Ⓜ️ (@MykaFox) December 16, 2021
A stick is a stick.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Gp5LewBvAi— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 17, 2021
ugh, traffic was fuckin brutal today, i tripped over the damn cat walking from my bedroom across the hall to my office— Nadine Antoinette 🖤 (@Lilblack_heart) December 14, 2021
What would you shame your cat for? pic.twitter.com/izkjKDTzgy— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) December 17, 2021
So, I’ve been walking my dog wearing a bathrobe as a coat, but it doesn’t FEEL like rock bottom, so I’m fine.— Burning Mom (@MomOnFire) December 13, 2021
I'm pretty sure this cat was a squirrel in a past life 🌰 pic.twitter.com/U6EDcgpH8J— Relax My Cat (@RelaxMyCat) December 14, 2021
Alice's training as an undercover cop was off to a very rough start. Her tailing skills were awful. But it was an adorable kind of awful.#puppies #cats pic.twitter.com/2utJjLvcUu— Neil Lowenthal (@NeilLowenthal1) December 16, 2021
Kcg! The real cosplay ini mah 😭 pic.twitter.com/WeLJquc05o— Pendaftaran KochengFess Photo Contest 📍 (@kochengfess) December 17, 2021
My dog keeps me on a strict daily schedule from early morning to night. And if I am late with any of my duties, I get “the look.”— RetroCrone (@RetroCrone) December 13, 2021
Dog's hilarious reaction to favorite film.🐶📺😍😅 pic.twitter.com/rR8B3sPepm— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 11, 2021
my dog will say “i know a spot” and then take me to the place where they found an old french fry three months ago because they keep hoping to find another one there— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) December 17, 2021
the feminine urge to let your cat sniff anything you’re holding or eating so that way they feel included pic.twitter.com/Nlaa8iDtXO— maia (@mxmtoon) December 11, 2021
Cat with a Pearl Earring pic.twitter.com/xTz6QlawKG— GENTLECAT (@gentleeeeeeecat) December 13, 2021
"German shepherd? I think we adopted a kangaroo." pic.twitter.com/D8sabhFe1s— PETS (@pets468) December 16, 2021
Good luck out there! 😹#CatsOfTwitter #christmaswithcats pic.twitter.com/UMAw9wdOQn— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) December 13, 2021
Must protec #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/j0gDJxcM78— Sparkle Kitty Blog ✨ 🐈 🐈⬛ ✨ (@SparkleCatBlog) December 16, 2021
(Musicians.) pic.twitter.com/BwOAWCPAvi— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) December 15, 2021
I thought I would help Dad make the coffee! Love Mabel. #cats #catlovers #CatsOnTwitter #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/6ez02Cvppl— Jacqueline Murphy (@Jacquel95984318) December 13, 2021
Can I just say I had the best night of my life taking my dog out for dinner and drinks and it 100% will be happening again xxxxx pic.twitter.com/Bf1HixiUwx— tedddd (@TeresaH890) December 14, 2021
Huh, did we sleep in the wrong place? pic.twitter.com/WeUTTxNqgT— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) December 16, 2021