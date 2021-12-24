Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
you ever just hand things to your cat to sniff so they can feel included— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) December 24, 2021
Cats with strange snowman, 1909. https://t.co/B7CXEQujnT pic.twitter.com/e6DI1MMasf— Molly (@CatsOfYore) December 22, 2021
i like cat ,i love cat ,i want to be a cat ,just meow meow then can have the food— ωαи🐸 (@cocoppieee) December 22, 2021
hello pic.twitter.com/VK9kNOEHK1— Dog Solution (@DogSolutions) December 20, 2021
My mum just waited until the dog had walked out the room to tell me what she'd bought him for Christmas.— Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) December 23, 2021
“all I want for Christmas is everything that I see and I have exceptional vision” - a 21st century carol by Quinn the Cat pic.twitter.com/i3oiKEE9oz— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) December 21, 2021
Me texting Charlie Brown after his Christmas party: “Hey just want to say your dog was really charismatic tonight”— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) December 24, 2021
December 21, 2021
Apparently “social sleeping” is a bonding thing cats do and I think we should normalize that for human people— Dr. Sunny Moraine PhD is hunting the wren (@dynamicsymmetry) December 21, 2021
this could be our christmas photo but you playin’ pic.twitter.com/WDMe5fFKWC— 𝓶 ♡ (@Love_bug1016) December 22, 2021
i love telling my dog he “knows better”— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 21, 2021
Alert: cats in snow https://t.co/47Dwl8bkzK— Effie Seiberg wants you vaxxed,boosted, & masked (@effies) December 24, 2021
Pet rent is the dumbest concept ever. How do you expect my dog to pay $40 a month when he is unemployed and a senior citizen 🤦🏽♂️— A N T I - S O C I A L (@dee_bomaye) December 19, 2021
I didn't touch it. 🐾😽😺#CatsOfTwitter #Thursday pic.twitter.com/NURKw0GjHa— Ivan and Felix (@IvanandFelix) December 23, 2021
If anyone needs to know this, the Latin verb for “to boop” as in “I bopped the cat on the nose” is nāsumbūpere. I know this because I had to make it up it in a lesson yesterday. You’re welcome— Hugh McElroy (@hugoprimas) December 20, 2021
find the cat! pic.twitter.com/lzhxliktAM— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) December 24, 2021
Everything is terrible, but I have borrowed a baby seal pic.twitter.com/KWuprqQnP1— Kate Harding (@KateHarding) December 21, 2021
This is George. He did not steal the gingerbread house. This line of questioning is inappropriate without counsel present. 14/10 you don’t even have proof pic.twitter.com/aLVZShFxdF— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 23, 2021
Come and get drunk. pic.twitter.com/1xLl4rOVGb— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) December 20, 2021
Cats patiently waiting for their turn to be held by Link 🐈 pic.twitter.com/LKTBbfQqHb— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) December 18, 2021
What all cats are wishing for this #Christmas pic.twitter.com/0m5nesZRdh— Cat Food Breath (@CatFoodBreath) December 23, 2021
Me: *spends tens of dollars on the best cat beds*— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) December 21, 2021
My cat: pic.twitter.com/kkDd3vqDIe
My buddy, Dallas, watching the dog show on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/71mHmf96YE— Jill (@CrippledLiberal) December 22, 2021
Tag yourself I am the cat dropping snowballs in another cat’s tuba haha https://t.co/TUVsVjYsuI pic.twitter.com/WsAmUCfEsu— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 24, 2021