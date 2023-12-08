Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
my pug has 4 beds and takes medicine for his seasonal allergies just like his wolf ancestors— kim (@KimmyMonte) December 2, 2023
Bought my cat a bow tie because I thought it would make him look fancy, but he just looks like a jaded blackjack dealer. A stare that says “knock yourself out, buddy. split the tens.” pic.twitter.com/MCdfUcY4i0— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 6, 2023
so I’m driving back from the shops and I see someone walking a corgi, and it’s pretty quiet so obviously I pull over to say hi, because, you know, corgi, and lads I had fully parked the car and gotten out before I realised— ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) December 6, 2023
that the person was my husband and the corgi is my corgi
Kitty catching snow flakes— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/wr7YGV6V5z
Got a pet cam to figure out what in God’s name goes on in this house while I’m gone and this is not surprising in the slightest pic.twitter.com/UJu5ernDxp— Sarah Axelrath MD (@DrSarahAxelrath) December 2, 2023
I love when the cat and I are in bed both looking at my phone…I should get her a phone— little special™ (@dollbunyan) December 3, 2023
do you guys think he wants some of my food pic.twitter.com/7CnmnCCtXK— haley (@feederofcats) December 6, 2023
December 6, 2023
This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lt096TZuJC— Nuella Onche (@nuella_onche) December 6, 2023
And the Oscar goed to.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/339AKAd3js— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 4, 2023
me every time i eat salmon: my coat is going to be so shiny— the silent of the lamb (@scalpelwife) December 5, 2023
Ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/3gx5LRg3D8— Julian Day (@JulianMDay) December 7, 2023
if you don’t hear from me I tried to recreate the times cover with my cat and I’m hospitalized— ryan ✨ (@trackfiveguy) December 6, 2023
No need to dna test pic.twitter.com/AA8Ns3lTSY— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 4, 2023
This is Zeppole. He thought he caught a big fish at first. Then he realized he was the good catch all along. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/376GGykCU6— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 7, 2023
"This is such bullshit" pic.twitter.com/ex9GhEmMKD— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 7, 2023
People are teaching their dogs how to skateboard and my dog’s chart at the vet says “must be picked up, won’t walk”.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) December 6, 2023
i run into myself everywhere i go pic.twitter.com/VOQt8xut4r— kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) December 7, 2023
Last night this neighborhood cat spied on us from our roof before pissing at us. pic.twitter.com/o8sPCPPYrf— A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) December 3, 2023
cat goes into the litterbox, rummages around in there for like 10 minutes, comes out holding a piece of dried poop in his mouth and drops it at my feet while maintaining full eye contact— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) December 7, 2023
Difference between Border Collie and Husky..😅 pic.twitter.com/5qdKs4FJjr— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 7, 2023
Hello I got wet but you were busy so I found some stuff to dry off on pic.twitter.com/wrwBA3a1lg— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 2, 2023
I wanna have an open, honest conversation about PETS having attitudes.— Queen LaDeefa, JD (@It_Aint__ME) December 7, 2023
Ppl without pets think we be lying about these pets having attitude problems. My cat really will roll her eyes and yell at me when she's mad. Like... They really be on some bs
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.