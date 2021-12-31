Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
animals are so funny you can name a cat iphone 3 and he dont know wtf goin on— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 27, 2021
doing a home covid test like pic.twitter.com/phglateIV8— Amy (@lolennui) December 26, 2021
more celebs meet your dog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ChDEDU0GGs— Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) December 30, 2021
lil burrito cat pic.twitter.com/zxYOlv1IeT— lois 🧚♀️ (@blestallure) December 29, 2021
the cdc recommends letting me smooch all your cats— miranda! the cat twittter fan (@CatTwittterFan) December 29, 2021
Do you think dogs understand how hilarious and loved they are? pic.twitter.com/DXeNSTMHQ4— 👩🏽🦰🇭🇹 (@nevertwobored) December 26, 2021
This dog is scary. Not in an intimidating guard dog kind of way, but in a cosmic way. https://t.co/e27rL66Njq— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) December 30, 2021
"Okay, now let's have some FUNprecedented times!" - me, to my dog, while staying in on New Year's Eve— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 30, 2021
My parent's cat interrupting board games over Christmas, a thread.— James Huntrods (@JamesHuntrods) December 30, 2021
1. Concordia pic.twitter.com/nE9PvY7D8Q
I know there is no such thing as a bad dog, but surely this is not the work of a good one. pic.twitter.com/DSeqivpWSe— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 27, 2021
[calling friend while dog sitting] does it drink regular or Diet Coke— John Kennedy (@FrazzleMyGimp) December 30, 2021
just a little guy and their dog pic.twitter.com/A99w6EjFvn— bel ✰ (@isob_ell) December 29, 2021
No offense but there is no way to pet a cat’s tail that isn’t sort of weird. Maybe just compliment it— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 30, 2021
Happy baby goats playing with a dog.🐕🐐😍 pic.twitter.com/zywEklUh4n— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 30, 2021
inside of me there is a puppy. he is operating heavy machinery while falling asleep..he does not care about consequences just a puppy little puppy dog— womu (@womudotcom) December 30, 2021
Everybody deserves to grow up with a dog...😇🐶 pic.twitter.com/shi9rnYJIV— Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) December 30, 2021
I told my mother that my cat managed to get out of his carrier while I was driving and she was like “he gets it from you, you used to do that with your car seat” and I had to remind her that my cat is not my actual son and i was a human child with opposable thumbs.— Mary Annaïse Heglar (@MaryHeglar) December 27, 2021
My cat and my dollhouse are two of my favourite things. pic.twitter.com/DXg4XTf5xp— Liang Ding (@Liang_in_Motion) December 28, 2021
😭shoutout to those dogs we don’t have to force in the water pic.twitter.com/09gR0XkFtj— 🐇🎩 (@coolkenney1k) December 30, 2021
Visual representation of “it’s a cats world, we’re just living in it” pic.twitter.com/Z7wOI21sNj— issajoke (@Alitauqeeraslam) December 29, 2021
I saw the most human dog on tiktok pic.twitter.com/DmZgXKl0PU— SleepyMia ⚡🐥procreate loves cats (@TheSleepyMia) December 29, 2021
SOMEONE LEFT A FULL PLATE OF COOKIES. AND A GLASS OF MILK. RIGHT BY THE FIREPLACE FOR ME. I AM NOT KIDDING. WHAT A NIGHT— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) December 25, 2021
Man will be made to suffer. pic.twitter.com/SzHAC0d4Aj— Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) December 25, 2021
"How I met your father" pic.twitter.com/6XfecsNvQF— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) December 28, 2021
My dogs just watched me put on my raincoat like i was the executioner putting on his hood— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 30, 2021
There are two kinds of dogs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/LMKzT73vJM— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 28, 2021