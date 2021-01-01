Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog — or if the cat-astrophic news cycle is making you want to claw up your furniture — let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about cats and dogs.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.

So shoo your kitty off your keyboard and enjoy some very good tweets. And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.

Why will my cat drink out of the toilet or any old mucky puddle or swampy bit of the lawn in the garden but if there’s half a crunchy cat biscuit in his water bowl he just sits looking at it in absolute outrage until I change it — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) December 28, 2020

This is Savage. Whenever his legs are struggling in the snow, he simply activates his ears. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/T8lQDH5JtO — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 29, 2020

Brave of you to be late for my breakfast when your end of year review is due. pic.twitter.com/QPh4XDIYGt — Princess Pebbles (@PebblesPuss2014) December 29, 2020

My dog just used her paw to push my hand away and stop me from petting her. So I guess we’re entering the teenage years. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 30, 2020

A dog invaded a professional soccer match in Potosi, Bolivia, halting play for around three minutes 🐕⚽ pic.twitter.com/ArjIegi8cI — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

"ah, Mr Bond, i've been expecting you"



📹: Imgur user Baconfoodsmuggler pic.twitter.com/u0NLIV53eQ — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 30, 2020

Eight months into cat ownership and I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I’m going to spend the next 15 years walking into rooms and going “look, it’s a kitty!” — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) December 28, 2020

Oh hello. I was just behind the couch doing activities. How can I help you? pic.twitter.com/Gpr6b5WbyH — Dr. Sport Pepper The Cat (@sportpeppercat) December 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/2tzNIBSTkI — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 30, 2020

I am being vigorously yelled at by a cat who won't just go sit by the nice warm wood stove or go back to the nice warm bed because I'm up and making my coffee. — 🚩Shepherd🏴 (@NeolithicSheep) December 28, 2020

"having a cat lowers your blood pressure and helps you relax" they say as my cat looks me squarely in the eye, steps into the litter box, and intentionally poops over the side and onto the floor https://t.co/psNJFiDZK6 — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand on Childermas (@FrHilderbrand) December 28, 2020

“Please don’t leave!”

“Aww, is someone going to miss me?”

“What? No! My food bowl is empty.” pic.twitter.com/NXnEez8eOG — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) December 30, 2020

picture this: me, crossed-legged in the middle of my living room, telling my cats how much they mean to me, while they claw the sofa to shreds <3 — Holly Mae Henry (@hollymaehenry) December 30, 2020

Y’ALL my Dad had a Hawaiian shirt with my dog’s face on it made for me for Christmas. Get me this vaccine I need to hit the town in this thing pic.twitter.com/pPgq2RcViP — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 31, 2020

Need to convince my cat that $2,000 checks means wet food and then drop her off at Congress until we get a vote — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) December 29, 2020

colleague: are...are you wearing fur

me: technically yes but it's my cat so it's fine pic.twitter.com/VQhAGkrhDf — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) December 28, 2020

My dog kept growling and barking at the other room and nothing was there, so, needless to say, my whole house smells like sage. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) December 27, 2020

u ever look so good u just start barking at urself in the mirror — James (@CaucasianJames) December 30, 2020

My dog was FaceTiming with his friend today. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kRzHI4I9XP — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 25, 2020

My cat is being a little annoying rn & I showed him a picture of a cat at a rescue and said “see, some cats don’t have nice homes” and SEND HELP — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) December 29, 2020

Went to go to bed late last night and found this guy sleeping in my spot, tucked in nice and cozy. I obviously woke him up and kicked him out. Then the cat and I went back to sleep.



😁 pic.twitter.com/DWOjbtzWIx — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 30, 2020

I was worried that my cats weren't getting enough mental stimulation so I bought them a $35 set of wheels to which you attach a feather on a stick. Every hour it zooms around the apartment in random directions.



No regrets. — Ali Davis 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ali_Davis) December 28, 2020

My cat just sits in the front, big bay window all day, sun or clouds, writing down license plate numbers. — 🕊s_crowNfox 🦊 🇺🇸 (@scow3000) December 30, 2020

If you zoom in you can literally see happiness. (On both faces) #zen #dogs pic.twitter.com/6patcq1Tpo — Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) December 29, 2020

My dogs looking at me like rain is my fault. pic.twitter.com/N49O4hFxZs — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) December 28, 2020

From @leoscatdays: “Just wiggle, wiggle, wiggle! Leo’s first reaction to watching the fishies swim” #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/AUsKCNMEex — Cats of Instagram (@catsofinstagram) December 29, 2020

A dressing gown is casual

A dressing gown is daring

A dressing gown will not stay closed

And now I can't stop staring pic.twitter.com/dwoJQ0h64u — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) December 29, 2020

