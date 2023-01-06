Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
The vet has described my dachshund as "smart," "handsome," and "manipulative."— Lloyd Wise (@LloydWise) January 5, 2023
bro CHILL pic.twitter.com/PjDccvAalD— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) December 31, 2022
Just a reminder that there's nothing in the US Constitution that prevents a Cat from being Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/CfGHjwMj9a— Michael Barclay 🇺🇦 (@mbarc52) January 4, 2023
I don't know what this dog is going through but I can relate pic.twitter.com/awkGOicbdb— Moh (@moh__mi) January 1, 2023
My cat is a type of psychotic that is hard to explain but one story that sums it up is i had someone staying over at my place and my cat wouldn’t stop trying to put his paws in their mouth while they slept— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) January 2, 2023
Samoyed, in its natural habitat pic.twitter.com/Wal3TLVP8V— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) January 4, 2023
Going into the new year like pic.twitter.com/sm1ASm7tzY— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) December 31, 2022
I love cats that look bewildered all the time they’re just 👀👀⁉️‼️❓👀👀❓‼️— JP (@jpbrammer) January 2, 2023
We are in the process of adopting a dog(!), & the rescue org asked us to make a video of our house in lieu of a home visit. My husband just sent me this video, & I think I’m going to cry. He did it from the dog’s POV, complete with a hop up onto the couch at the end pic.twitter.com/B6qhPG4nJ1— Ian Shin 冼健義 (@ian_shin) January 4, 2023
First date ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kk9LOOarB7— Take Meow Hand (@Cats_Culture) January 4, 2023
Good news for cats: Lots of humans are returning to work today meaning they won’t be around at home to meddle in our business.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 3, 2023
my cat when I close the bathroom door pic.twitter.com/goMPBoNdI6— xanax in a cinnabon (ali) (@xanabon) January 5, 2023
there are many uses for cat pic.twitter.com/uh0pOJI2Tq— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 4, 2023
I love when dogs run in their sleep. where are you going babe— Katie Martin (@katiedimartin) January 4, 2023
here’s an easy guide on how to draw black cats pic.twitter.com/jxR60OvdhN— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) January 3, 2023
This is Penny. Our writers couldn't come up with a caption for her because they were too awestruck by her toe beans. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/SxRqxDcvHg— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 5, 2023
my dog hearing a knock on the front door pic.twitter.com/20nsR6SUKh— jaz (@sensedixon) January 2, 2023
Fergus needed a long ultrasound yesterday and the vet was cracking up because every time he tried to get up she'd say "No sweetie, one more minute" and he'd just look straight into her eyes and sigh deeply. He never tries to bite or scratch - guilt is his weapon. pic.twitter.com/W5dCb8p40V— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) January 5, 2023
This is what you call a dog song. It’s a song you change the words to sing to your dog https://t.co/F9CJ3oC1Iv— L Ron Mexico (@LRonMexico) January 4, 2023
(Cleaner.) pic.twitter.com/Y1yfcV3xE9— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) January 1, 2023
No need to tell, we know who's the boss. pic.twitter.com/nIxxOdyILQ— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 5, 2023
I left for just a minute and my dog just solved a bug in my code 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K6Jvw1ey8O— ❀ mewtru ❀ (@trunarla) January 4, 2023