Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
it’s so hard explaining to my cat every morning that i have to go away for 10 hours to support our lifestyle— alexa (@mariokartdwi) December 9, 2021
That second photo. Baby, that cat started the fire. 😂🤣 https://t.co/3eNhRvK4jV— demented domme (@carissarho) December 5, 2021
When the sky's giving out free snacks. pic.twitter.com/HiOMu9hngh— 𝖠𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗇 𝖶𝗂𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋 (@Wieneraaron) December 5, 2021
Just informed them there won't be a Second Breakfast... nor an Elevenses. pic.twitter.com/AGyOjrVhxl— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) December 8, 2021
cats in the snow<3 pic.twitter.com/e3oNf5wySX— em (@DI0RSBABY) December 9, 2021
This is Libby. She had a scab on her nose and when it healed, it left a perfect pink heart. A target for your smooches, if you will. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/Xu7hPNeh2g— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 7, 2021
Some Japanese photographer found a group of stray cats playing in drain pipe holes, and I love them all. pic.twitter.com/BB9gWIH3kS— Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) December 7, 2021
cat: I WAS FRAMED, I TELL YOU, FRAMED!!!!! https://t.co/04iNPxSkK8— iopele 38 DAYS UNTIL VACATION 🏹♠️ (@iopele1) December 8, 2021
My dog came back from daycare with a cold and this is the strongest evidence yet that he is in fact a child— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 8, 2021
When you see your best friend.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/cbghiIeJCi— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 9, 2021
I will see birds!! pic.twitter.com/ytu1tCBtZC— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) December 7, 2021
(Tattoo assistant cats in Thailand.)— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) December 4, 2021
📸 https://t.co/S2QXgn87nB pic.twitter.com/j8Dbn29t07
December 6, 2021
Guy dresses up as dog's favorite toy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7BNqpghHlp— Funny Supply (@FunnySupply) December 4, 2021
today we took a new route. during our walk. this is very exciting. i did not realize i had unlocked. this part of the map— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) December 8, 2021
Me: works all day to provide a good life for my cat— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) December 5, 2021
My cat: pic.twitter.com/2LOI2GXOgy
Is this accurate?! 🤣#ColeAndMarmalade #siblinglove pic.twitter.com/OCJXGmCTWj— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) December 9, 2021
got this angel golden retriever tree topper thinking it’d be cute but it just looks like a dog died with a tree up its butt pic.twitter.com/K3kSJUTJiW— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) December 7, 2021
an important part of the work day is where you pause and hold the cat pic.twitter.com/64u1FmWrKT— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) December 7, 2021
People say you can't be cursed and turned into a cat but EXPLAIN TORTOISESHELLS pic.twitter.com/Wq1fhyP5sH— Holly & the Ivy Brockwell (@holly) December 8, 2021