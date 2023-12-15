Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
No matter how much my wife likes her Christmas gifts from me she will like the gift our dog "bought her" more.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) December 9, 2023
This is Winter. She took some selfies for a new profile picture. Really hard to narrow it down when you only have good angles. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/c7oyhwd5lR— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 11, 2023
I am going to show the cat MY butthole for a change— Midge (@mxmclain) March 6, 2022
“golden retriever husband” “german shepherd husband” I don’t care what dog my husband is so long as I get to be a cat wife: nap all day. scritches on demand. no job. scream for wet food.— katie (@katefeetie) December 9, 2023
This dog, who was born onto a silk pillow and has only ever known comfort, just growled at me because I only gave him one piece of gourmet cheese. pic.twitter.com/zBM0QgMpP5— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 15, 2023
December 10, 2023
bones? where we’re going we don’t need bones pic.twitter.com/jLJ6XwcGv3— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 10, 2023
Sneaking in for kisses.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Oqp6wAyZri— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 14, 2023
We were on our way to our family Christmas party and my daughter turned to me and said “if I were a dog my tail would be wagging like crazy right now”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) December 14, 2023
A festive tale in three acts. pic.twitter.com/92cRe8gNHa— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 9, 2023
Wife: have you seen the dog bowl?— Boog (@bewgtweets) December 10, 2023
Me: no, is he any good?
December 15, 2023
December 14, 2023
me adding wet food to my dog’s dry food because he feels comfortable complaining despite being literally on sale at the humane society pic.twitter.com/7LsgJYj7WB— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 14, 2023
You're being watched..🐈🕵️😅 pic.twitter.com/Ta2PRU9JDd— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 15, 2023
amazon stop showing me baby stuff. i only bought that baby wipe warmer to adequately toast up my senior cat's baby wipes so i can clean the expensive compounded transdermal medication residue off her ears without her killing me in the process. and you know that— haley (@feederofcats) December 15, 2023
don’t invite me to the function unless this is the vibe pic.twitter.com/ZLT0FGX3MS— clare (@sadderlizards) December 14, 2023
The Pineapple King will see you now. pic.twitter.com/tTqctwe0Lf— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) December 15, 2023
me: do you need to go potty?— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 10, 2023
Dog: no
[Storm moves in]
Dog: you're not gonna believe this.
I just went upstairs to see why Boo hasn't come down to eat yet and found her like this pic.twitter.com/kLj513a7uF— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) December 13, 2023
Hey sorry can’t talk right now. I’m listening to my cat breathe while he sleeps and my heart is filling up with love— Natalie (@jbfan911) December 11, 2023
cats literally only want one thing and it’s fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/vzgV6wGc6P— Coraline Jones (@coralinexmaria) December 10, 2023
coming to the realization that i’m actually my dog’s emotional support animal— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 10, 2023
who is she….. pic.twitter.com/KCU0gFfKY7— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 13, 2023
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.