Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Love when you see a baby carriage but there’s no baby in there, it’s a big fat dog— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 13, 2024
David Attenborough [whispering]:— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) February 13, 2024
“As the predators close in on their helpless prey, we can only watch in silent horror, for it is not man’s role to interfere in the hierarchy of nature.” pic.twitter.com/UrJzLXt9c9
“What if dogs only lick us because we have bones inside?” -9yo— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 14, 2024
February 13, 2024
Beautiful love story! ❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/EGkFGU441e— Figen (@TheFigen_) February 14, 2024
You mean to tell me the choices for President are a 568 year old & a 544 year old?— Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) February 13, 2024
-My dog
Travis Klawce and Taylor Sniffed spotted at the Puppy Bowl pic.twitter.com/l66SnPTYLH— Nikki 🔆 (@daylightnikki) February 11, 2024
can’t explain it but travis kelce has ginger cat energy— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) February 14, 2024
This is Teddy. He doesn't give side eye, or even puppy eyes. He gives whatever this is. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/7gwZxw52jS— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 12, 2024
February 13, 2024
Me, to my dog after he threw up at the dog park: Bro, you are being so cringe in front of your friends.— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) February 13, 2024
February 13, 2024
Fear me..🐈🐾🐕😅 pic.twitter.com/F7Zsux73lv— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 13, 2024
Take notes fellow cat owners pic.twitter.com/GVKkbeqZIY— The Sigma Female 🔆 (@The_sigma_fem) February 10, 2024
happy Valentine’s Day to every dog I’ve ever met I love you— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 14, 2024
Nobody:— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 11, 2024
Me when I go to someone's house and they have a pet pic.twitter.com/0hFL4BEjxr
The dog’s reaction.. 😂— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 13, 2024
Sound on pic.twitter.com/YR1VQayxYx
i just tried to take a funky floor angled photo of my cat and my hair fell in front and the result is incredible pic.twitter.com/vC7iXjZCVv— amy (@amyleeadam95) February 12, 2024
REPORT: Cat Doesn't Hate Guests, It Hates How Fake You Act Around Other People: https://t.co/UrquMKIIaL pic.twitter.com/NZXNm12qO5— Reductress (@Reductress) February 13, 2024
“Hey, my wife and I saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe." pic.twitter.com/soXri0CaAP— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 14, 2024
February 13, 2024
February 14, 2024
February 13, 2024
These two dogs’ human stopped petting them suddenly, and they just couldn’t believe it 😂pic.twitter.com/0qhYkU6Fim— videos that make your day better (@cheerfulclips) February 13, 2024
me and you when a witch turned us into two orange cats pic.twitter.com/qs1xY6DUal— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) February 14, 2024
THERE’S A STREAKER pic.twitter.com/n1CNWiPicq— paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 12, 2024
family photo shoot pic.twitter.com/Zx4XFTqT71— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 11, 2024
