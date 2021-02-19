Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
I thought the greatest feats of athleticism I’d see today would be in the Serena Williams/Naomi Osaka match, but Beth March has dashed through the crinkly cat tunnel six times tonight, so good luck to anyone trying to outdo that.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) February 18, 2021
This is Doc. He wants to be a beekeeper. Definitely didn’t get stuck going through the trash. 13/10 dream big buddy pic.twitter.com/KHWsFpADVj— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 16, 2021
can’t stop looking at this photo of my cat getting caught red handed doing whatever the hell she’s doing pic.twitter.com/Zpg0UAFMUg— royse (@Roysenotes) February 18, 2021
Can confirm. https://t.co/MM0FX6isY9— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 18, 2021
meow pic.twitter.com/r3MgzNt2T7— Cat Food Breath (@CatFoodBreath) February 18, 2021
I have reached the point in cat ownership where I wake up in pain because I pinched myself on the side of the bed to let rascal have the most of it.— Shenpai (@AeroViro) February 17, 2021
ow my neck
insanely high queen and jester dynamic here pic.twitter.com/1R2vq5RLYQ— silvio dante’s golf hat (@rachelmillman) February 17, 2021
My dogs have the week off from school and they asked me to join them in chasing cats around the neighborhood and pooping on a bunch of random lawns. Wanting to be a good Dad, I...— elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 18, 2021
When people ask when I’m having kids. Full video: https://t.co/lz0KyYC4X7 pic.twitter.com/Gsyof4RRRY— Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) February 17, 2021
counting again, just in case pic.twitter.com/TYgL9HyKYs— Blair Braverman (@BlairBraverman) February 18, 2021
When you get up from your computer for a minute #KeepingItWarm #Siamigos #WaitingForChicken @jolenehunter #CatsOfTwitter #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/wmjBguNh31— Diablo (@Diablo_Siamese) February 18, 2021
When you think having a dog will make you more active but your dog is lazier than you pic.twitter.com/dXNfP2mdXX— Mayapolarbear (@mayapolarbear) February 17, 2021
My dog has two modes: Smells that I’m cooking chicken and asleep.— Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) February 19, 2021
Always said he had a tinder account.. pic.twitter.com/SC1b9P1lTE— Morax (@Morax1) February 16, 2021
i will never stop buying my cat toys that she looks at weird for 10 seconds and then never acknowledges again— your own personal jesus (@Kappa_Kappa) February 18, 2021
Would someone mind throwing me a tuna? #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/pIOQxhUBAh— Zee (@growingupzee) February 18, 2021
Literally nothing better than a cat who is very slowly reaching out 1 paw to do a little tap— Keith J Carberry (@KeithJCarberry) February 19, 2021
From @khaleesithekitty116: "Why such a slow game of peek-a-boo, Khaleesi? 😹" #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/fd8erNwj40— Cats of Instagram (@catsofinstagram) February 13, 2021
Dog: When's dinner?— The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) February 18, 2021
Me: The usual time
Dog: I may be able to talk, but no one said anything about my needing to understand the concept of time
Me:
Dog:
Me: So, now?
Dog: That works
my cat trying to convince me that she's innocent pic.twitter.com/5nuQIB49ce— Food (@fooduz) February 17, 2021
Mama cat hugs sleeping kitten pic.twitter.com/ZE94KzHmR7— Animal Life (@animalIife) February 18, 2021
I got a cat recently and I've come to a realization...— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) February 19, 2021
I'm not his owner, I'm just staff.
“Do your job, Clyde.”— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) February 19, 2021
“But he’s just so fuckin’ cute.” pic.twitter.com/8VAw6TnDV6
His smile has made my day better! :)#dogs #dogsoftwitter #dogsofinstagram— Dog fans (@funnydo25814387) February 16, 2021
📸: please dm for credit/removalpic.twitter.com/jABuIxXgun
currently moving into new apartment and there’s a cat that believes this is his home bc someone else was taking care of him and he won’t leave so now i have a new cat— che-bidenist (@ComradeEmber) February 17, 2021
my cat just discovered I have birds on my slippers that she can't catch pic.twitter.com/GCpukPr16A— Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) February 18, 2021
this is the most pure and precious thing i've ever seen— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 16, 2021
(my_aussie_gal IG) pic.twitter.com/O6FienxPKA
kiss your dog goodnight pic.twitter.com/FULcr918Oe— The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) February 19, 2021