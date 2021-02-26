COMEDY

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 20-26)

"If you don't tell your cat 'big yawn' when they do a big yawn that's neglect."

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right ﻿here.)

Reporter, HuffPost
