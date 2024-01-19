Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
It’s so funny that dog owners are seen as down to earth and cat owners as snobby, when dog owners are like “oh what breed of beast shall we purchase, who were his parents” and cat owners are like “let’s adopt this beast we found in the trash eating Popeyes chicken”— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) January 17, 2024
no one:— John Wascavage (@JohnWascavage) January 14, 2024
Russell Crowe in Les Mis: pic.twitter.com/tWLeuXLtKB
My cat is always doing weaponized incompetence— bitsy von muffling (@DoctorPissPants) January 13, 2024
the cats when i'm walking near their food bowls to do something else pic.twitter.com/1AUgKBKtMa— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) January 15, 2024
When I leave for more than four hours my cat gets so upset she throws up so sometimes I look at my boyfriend and I'm like do you even love me— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 18, 2024
Fucking dog is mesmerised by Turkish news again pic.twitter.com/AjIILWuMnl— WH (@hastifliche) January 14, 2024
need a chihuahua so me and it can tremble in fear together on sundays— veet (@vveetto) January 15, 2024
I’m pet sitting. This is my friends cat checking me out for the first time. pic.twitter.com/JfSyWP75YR— Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) January 16, 2024
the town plow guy comes by very regularly on snow days & if the dogs aren’t outside to cheer & clap for him they get so mad at me— 💀 (@free__shrugs) January 16, 2024
Yes I have a nice cat tree but Chewy sent me a box so pic.twitter.com/Bzg8Ud6rBK— Paul Blart (@swagmastarpaul) January 15, 2024
I have become a man who brushes his tiny dog's hair every evening— pierre menard (@PierreMenard) January 17, 2024
tried to take an outfit pic, but someone had other plans.. pic.twitter.com/E6dwK00n5w— bella (@earlygirl__) January 14, 2024
The Worst Person You Know Has An Adorable Dog— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 17, 2024
His name is *vending machine* https://t.co/XpZNHZ4vhj— Crits For Cats lnc. Cat Rescue (@crits4cats) January 14, 2024
i know there's basically no way i could get my dog to wear boots to protect his feet from the salt but i was googling anyway and... yeah that's what it would take pic.twitter.com/3wcDyGbcNy— al (@local__celeb) January 15, 2024
Buffalo, New York---notice how this smart girl is sitting right on the heat vent. And she ain't moving. pic.twitter.com/uTZKpnd8YN— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) January 15, 2024
https://t.co/SXzW741K6V pic.twitter.com/YpRrKTNiFD— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) January 17, 2024
just got out of a 1.5hr meeting where I was sitting on the very edge of my chair bc cinnamon was sleeping on it behind me 😐 pic.twitter.com/fDADrCxUfa— sanjana curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) January 18, 2024
Sad bc will never be an episode of Wishbone about Wolf Hall called “Woof Hall” with Wishbone as Thomas Cromwell pic.twitter.com/UpdE0I226d— Angelina (@whyangelinawhy) January 19, 2024
Telling a story pic.twitter.com/VSfdN9P0y3— jessie (@normalandnice) January 18, 2024
my idiot son watching his favorite show: sparkling water pic.twitter.com/U44rp6e1L5— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) January 19, 2024
