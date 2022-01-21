Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
just want people to stop tweeting about NFTs and start posting funny cat photos like the good days— TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 20, 2022
This is probably my favorite dog picture of all time pic.twitter.com/bC9bsmhb28— Soham (@SohamGadre) January 18, 2022
when my kitties flaunt their b-holes in the air I push their tail down and say “subscribers only!!!”— xanax in a cinnabon (ali) (@xanabon) January 20, 2022
I think I’m not allowed to eat the packing tape because my guts will get a filibuster pic.twitter.com/oAPIxoYQQW— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) January 20, 2022
my pandemic puppy (Seth) weighs almost 200lbs now and won’t let me near my wife.— rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 15, 2022
how many automatically suggested youtube videos will it take to get merle from “bird sounds in nature (8 hours)” to “6 pieces of LIFE CHANGING ADVICE from jordan peterson” pic.twitter.com/XXIRkMJS8C— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 16, 2022
I had forgotten how often Wishbone casts himself as the romantic lead— your friend, Dracula (@Remember_Sarah) January 18, 2022
me w/ every dog I meet pic.twitter.com/XdVoI0RF7X— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) January 18, 2022
a dog is a pet but a cat is just a small guy who lives in your house— Dr. Penis Boob (@DoctorPenisBoob) January 17, 2022
I love this: how to say “cat” in Russian, a visual guide pic.twitter.com/drhKkTTcBq— Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) January 20, 2022
Cats if you see the bottom of your food bowl, as far as the law it’s concerned that food bowl is completely empty— The Cat Senate ⬅️⬆️ (@TheCatSenate) January 18, 2022
No Amount Of Training Could Have Prepared Cat For First Experience Seeing Mouse In Real Life https://t.co/5mj7ArRviX pic.twitter.com/aUXeXtvqI8— The Onion (@TheOnion) January 21, 2022
asking my cat the tough questions. "whose belly is this, is this your belly, is this the smallest belly i've ever seen," etc.— ava (@wownicebuttdude) January 19, 2022
The cat can float— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 19, 2022
Amen 99 pic.twitter.com/MOz22tL5dw
my toxic trait is saying “what?” when my cat meows and expecting a legitimate answer— lindsi the cheese croc 🧀 (@flindis) January 18, 2022
I told my Dad that more than 1,000 people had liked his photos of Bertie looking sad, so he made him up a special plate tonight 💀 https://t.co/4RxuR2YUef pic.twitter.com/9yn17iBgZD— Kelly-Leigh Cooper (@kl_coop) January 20, 2022
Me and my friends when we get to a party and there’s a cat there pic.twitter.com/f9EjOKhYEg— memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) January 20, 2022
This is Dutch. He’s a dentist therapy dog. He’ll rest in your lap and cuddle you while you’re there. 13/10 would floss if he asked me to pic.twitter.com/Bkhq0Avkpn— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 20, 2022
Two kinds of dogs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/tzdABM3xqf— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 18, 2022
Get a cat they said, it will reduce your stress pic.twitter.com/YKniuvrhxF— Phoenix (@Phoenix__1776) January 19, 2022