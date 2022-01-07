Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here, and the best of 2021 here.)
no one lives more lavishly than a puppy owned by a woman in her early 20s😂😂😂— lex da lash dealer💓 (@seauxalexia) January 6, 2022
i love to draw cats with ⚫️⚫️ eyes. look at him, not even a single thought going through his mind pic.twitter.com/e8dpoilDlJ— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) January 4, 2022
Move aside idiots I have a dog to pet https://t.co/v8C1v4eYC6— The Hubris Guy (@Frail_Old_Woman) January 5, 2022
my cat: *meows*— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 5, 2022
me, an empath: yeah i know
It's #NationalSpaghettiDay! In an effort to make our adoption process more confusing and less efficient, we've renamed every dog Spaghetti pic.twitter.com/LlIIqixD7x— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) January 4, 2022
Oh to be a cat cradled gently by bananas pic.twitter.com/o9jTfFXnFI— aunt baby (@yyentaa) January 6, 2022
Normalize arguing with pets— ᥫ᭡ (@lovingmolly) January 6, 2022
we used to caption photos like this with "i haz invizibl hambrger", which was the style at the time https://t.co/OMRE3PdULb— Jendeer 🦌 1986 (@oxyjene1986) January 5, 2022
When you realize that's not a dog pic.twitter.com/VlkTJstkdy— Owen (@TheOwenMyers) January 5, 2022
not this man messaging me from his dogs instagram AS THE DOG pic.twitter.com/gWx4xn3bL2— mother juice (@radishcarton) January 6, 2022
If you don't talk to your cat about catnip, who will🙃 pic.twitter.com/9QzkBfAXqu— Summer Stolarcyk (@summerstoli) January 2, 2022
Hey can you hold this for a sec I’ll brb pic.twitter.com/4eckOqqjYk— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) January 4, 2022
Oh lawd, he comin' pic.twitter.com/688GdaM4Os— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) January 7, 2022
Dog having his own fun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/6X1j8LZydE— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 2, 2022
I’m sorry, but I’m in actual tears right now… look at that dogs face!— ASH (@AshleySmithTV) January 6, 2022
He looking like “Who is you” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fk6Rko5B6K
(looking at list of symptoms for feline illnesses) how am I supposed to tell if my cat is lethargic?— stolen ape sanctuary (@lyta_gold) January 4, 2022
(looking at list of covid symptoms) how am I supposed to tell if I am fatigued
Intellectualism … pic.twitter.com/ArPYxlIiLI— Patricia Lockwood (@TriciaLockwood) January 2, 2022
Every time I have a snack my dog looks at me like 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IAESBr8x4i— mel (@melanie0619) January 3, 2022
Hold my calls. pic.twitter.com/EPZdJkWylM— Puff the Magic Kitty (@PuffMagicKitty) January 2, 2022
(Very important job.) pic.twitter.com/6UnI30BL01— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) January 1, 2022
I'm equipped! pic.twitter.com/SKrVFX3TlK— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 3, 2022
a dog in a turtleneck jumper is all i need pic.twitter.com/SERIqlqlja— ً (@aurakisser) January 3, 2022
The CDC recommends staying at home with your dog so they’re not sad— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) January 4, 2022
About to make you recite something in Latin https://t.co/i1vOfDqNsw— Ryan Boyd (@ryanaboyd) January 2, 2022
dogs would double text pic.twitter.com/E8dfXRZYlO— Adam (@adamgreattweet) January 3, 2022
How am I supposed to go to work when I wake up like this every day pic.twitter.com/sNh1OBJzau— Pyrrhica (@purrhica) January 3, 2022
My favorite painting from 2021! It is called “The Falling Cat” and is based off a pic of a cat falling off a table pic.twitter.com/HNRwMSzTdY— Pyrrhica (@purrhica) January 3, 2022
This is Lapsha. She’s wondering if these photos make her nose look big. If you could take a peek and get back to her that'd be great. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/T8tdFvRhH3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 6, 2022
My Mam has been isolating upstairs with Corona so we’ve been bringing her meals, tea, etc. I woke up to this note from Dad making Mam sound like a family dog and I’ve been laughing ever since. pic.twitter.com/pV0lr1E04o— Craig (@TastyMacNasty) January 5, 2022