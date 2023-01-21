What's Hot

Priyanka Chopra Responds To Criticism For Using Child Surrogate

Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China After COVID Outbreak: Book

Democrats Unlocked A Key Political Advantage In The Midterms — And It's Taking Shape In Michigan

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First Photo Of Their Newborn

Acquitted Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Thinks 'Woke Mob' Is Reason His Latest Event Is Canceled

Five Memphis Police Officers Fired Following Deadly Arrest Of Tyre Nichols

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Dakota Johnson Shocks Sundance Opener With Armie Hammer 'Cannibalism' Jokes

Drew Barrymore And Chelsea Handler Get Hilariously Blunt About Men’s Dating Profiles

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Killed In Ukraine

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Announcing Split

Comedyfunny tweetsdogs and cats

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Jan. 14-20)

"how do people have the nerve to throw a party when they don’t have a single cat in any bedroom"
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Related

funny tweetsdogs and cats
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community