Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
i love when vets knock before they come into the room. like yes my dog is naked but she also arrived that way— a goose (@nikkifranki) January 17, 2023
my dog looking literally anywhere but at me because if he pretends he can’t see me he doesn’t have to listen to me and he can continue to stand in front of this UPS truck until the driver returns (he is obsessed with delivery people) pic.twitter.com/0w41t7UGOZ— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) January 18, 2023
how do people have the nerve to throw a party when they don’t have a single cat in any bedroom— the moon’s wife (@bookishseawitch) January 18, 2023
EGG THIEF pic.twitter.com/bBTEcv7DJt— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 19, 2023
I lived next to the same guy for 3 years. Thought his name was Steve. Called him Steve. His name is Steve in my phone. I’ve been to his place. We’ve had dinner— Jenny 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌈🌊 🏼💙 (@JenJJams) January 18, 2023
His name is Brian. His dog is Steve
nobody:— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) January 14, 2023
girls at festivals: pic.twitter.com/J1fhke8Jpd
having a cat is great. every day i'm like 'how did i live life before this.' i mean yes the crime rate in my house is up like 40,000% percent. but. worth it for the new experiences every day with this guy.— Premee Mohamed (@premeesaurus) January 17, 2023
bruce lee dog pic.twitter.com/TZKNw63tFo— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 16, 2023
elderly cat has never been a headbutter but she's been watching the kitten enthusiastically mind meld with us & just now came up and gave me one i can only describe as "elderly patrician new england matriarch makes a valiant attempt at hugging her child"— Bo Bolander (@BBolander) January 16, 2023
Fat Boy got an upgrade pic.twitter.com/zFbMNNeRpF— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) January 17, 2023
My wife: Are you going to let the cat boss you around like that?— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) January 16, 2023
Me: …yes.
Look, mom, we found your cat... 😅 pic.twitter.com/K5ka3Hyhyo— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 15, 2023
took my dog to the feed store and back home and now she is refusing to get out of the car because she didn't get any little treats. i have to take her back out and go to a coffee shop just so she can have a pup cup— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) January 17, 2023
“did you study the humanities” yes and I had the best teacher pic.twitter.com/AySCbUPtqH— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) January 16, 2023
I’m at my doctor’s office for a physical and I just heard a cat.— Kingfisher & Wombat (@UrsulaV) January 18, 2023
Brief instant of panic that I was at the vet by mistake, but no, someone would have said something, they wouldn’t just have taken my blood pressure and asked if I still took vitamin D.
It's a beautiful day 😄 pic.twitter.com/tAkdhS6hg8— Take Meow Hand (@Cats_Culture) January 15, 2023
Cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard. Our 5 year old cat that moved out over a year ago just came back home full time like nothing happened. Ma’am— Chipo (@BeingChipo) January 16, 2023
This is Georgie. He is currently busy calling the mothership. Please do not disturb him. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/xcu7X8JGFG— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 17, 2023
doing a reverse airbud where i point out there's no rule against humans playing in the puppy bowl— Thomas Moore Devlin (@reddevlin) January 18, 2023
his face is cold pic.twitter.com/w5LbeAM04M— Cat 😻 (@CatLoverCult) January 14, 2023