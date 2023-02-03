Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
I don't completely know how to explain this, but as a cat owner you quickly learn that "absence of cat (chill)" and "absence of cat (suspicious)" are two very different kinds of silence— Megan Wegenke (@MegWegenke) February 1, 2023
Give the child who wrote this the Poet Laureate pic.twitter.com/Tj1AO3Mpj2— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) February 1, 2023
C’mon— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) January 31, 2023
Bruh can’t believe the dog daycare called & snitch on him 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n1VN3BiuJN— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 31, 2023
one time i had a fight with my boyfriend because i told him it hurts my feelings when he says my dog is his stepson instead of his real son and he got his shit together immediately and now he considers my dog his firstborn son— 🎀 dove 🎀 (@lovedoveclarke) January 29, 2023
Baker in training. pic.twitter.com/4i3GG1sTF9— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) February 2, 2023
real conversation i just witnessed whie ringing up two guys and their new puppy a dog collar— emma (@bipbopemma) January 29, 2023
guy 1: look at us breaking gender norms, we bought her a blue collar
guy 2: everyday we break gender norms were literally married mike
Trick. 😀 When your dog won't come to you. pic.twitter.com/rhvuPwQtKo— Jaz🛡️🌐🔗 (@Jazzie654) January 31, 2023
If your cat sits on your computer keyboard half way through an online shop, always check the basket when checking out. pic.twitter.com/sy1GT3CftO— Paul Kissack (@PaulKissack) February 1, 2023
I accidentally used dog shampoo this morning but I feel like such a good girl.— RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) February 1, 2023
struttin' pic.twitter.com/YuMhs8PuuN— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) February 2, 2023
i found old pic of this menace of a cat when we just got him and he looks just as menacing pic.twitter.com/yuP7grMiKQ— in love with a ghost (@LVGHST) February 2, 2023
unbothered. moisturized. happy. in my— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 30, 2023
lane. focused. flourishing. pic.twitter.com/O5J1QgAcRr
dogs giving u the side eye is rlly the funniest shit lmao— ems 🌱 (@xhopexo) January 31, 2023
Here we have a pup who took one look at the day and decided to pass on it. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/1sbor5DuuQ— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 2, 2023
Got a good sticker at the dog expo pic.twitter.com/OVcqgIoXxG— asslos jorrea (@DJCLOCKmpls) January 28, 2023
I have a split keyboard for my shoulders/posture, but my cat-husband thinks it's so he has a spot to sit and receive unlimited forehead kisses while I'm working.— The Tweedy Mutant ♿🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@the_tweedy) February 2, 2023
this takes me out. robert smith is like when a cat meets a dog for the first time pic.twitter.com/75XlFQJT37 https://t.co/EF7sdqNqzP— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) February 1, 2023
what the hell pic.twitter.com/rxV0aFCMYG— woman (@fiorellino__1) January 28, 2023
rage against the machine pic.twitter.com/1FbllK0lD2— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 1, 2023
millenials and the blue dog dinasty #bluey pic.twitter.com/0M5bcV7qnR— Nuria (@nuriamurogio) January 29, 2023
It’s raining and Eddy is soo mad at me. He is livid pic.twitter.com/MeOxFWiqoY— worms cited (@christapeterso) January 30, 2023
French kitty pic.twitter.com/uMyvqG31BV— Cat 😻 (@CatLoverCult) January 31, 2023
cat in crocs pic.twitter.com/9WUiFAKCeP— cat with confusing auras. (@cat_auras) January 30, 2023