Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
the puppy decided that walking in the rain is undignified and he won't be doing it unless i hold an umbrella directly over him every step of the way. i'm officially his butler now— rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 3, 2022
someone said my dog looks like Will Ferrell and I can’t unsee it now pic.twitter.com/nU9p3qwb7G— DJ Square (@thomasthesquare) February 1, 2022
dogs be walkin under ur feet Iike they’re tryin to collect workers comp— miles (@TheSuperiorPink) February 2, 2022
Become ungovernable. pic.twitter.com/i9UPHGYfN4— TahrFantastico (@TahrFantastico) February 2, 2022
Dog finds the fluffiest dogs in daycare, so he can nap on them.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/zefCHqfUvq— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 30, 2022
January 30, 2022
Everybody should be as happy as this dog going for a walk...😁😇🐶🐕🦺 pic.twitter.com/lmQ4rIi5sJ— Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) January 30, 2022
I wish I could tag my dog in memes & be like “you af” 🤣— Blanca Nievez ♡ (@bcpc3_) January 30, 2022
We have nearly 1 cat of snow. pic.twitter.com/TUREyLLF7V— Randy Billings (@randybillings) January 30, 2022
My dog limps when his paws get cold, ergo I cry when my dog’s paws get cold.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 30, 2022
Cats loving the new fish tank. 😺🐟🐠🐡 pic.twitter.com/LphbDTISDu— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) January 29, 2022
Favorite drop off photo I’ve ever gotten pic.twitter.com/YKidnl7cqB— pink power ranger (@OhNoItsCrispy) February 1, 2022
Cats are my favorite animal because no matter where you fall on the food chain, a cat will still smack the shit outta you.— 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚜⚢ (@_fieryMARS) February 3, 2022
This is why we all should have a dog.🐶🍛❤️ pic.twitter.com/mGQXQcdWbO— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 31, 2022
gonna open a bar called misery’s company and every day at happy hour a dog will sit down with you and you can pet their head and tell them all about your bad day— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 3, 2022
My daughter is at school and she just sent me this photo entirely without context so I have to assume she turned her teachers into cats pic.twitter.com/A7nzDJh7jw— Elle Em (@ellle_em) January 31, 2022
Fuck you. I thought it was a real chicken. I'm shy !!! pic.twitter.com/CtR4tNZb7u— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) February 2, 2022
Hollywood will never realistically depict owning a cat (making up songs about how he is both very large and a baby)— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 1, 2022
When someone tells you their dog’s name immediately ask what the last name it’s a fun little gag.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 2, 2022
I don't know who this dog belongs to but I do know that's the smirk of a gemini pic.twitter.com/baIyYLMJzy— a silver lining ✧ (@sheslikethemoon) February 2, 2022
This is Apple. The best part of her day is hearing about yours. Hopes it went well but it’s ok if it didn't. She's not going anywhere. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/j5R1J0jY6f— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 1, 2022
“If you’re cold, your dog is cold too.”— Kailey Sibley (@kaileysibley) February 3, 2022
My dogs: pic.twitter.com/0FNhuUJY0Z