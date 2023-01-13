What's Hot

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Jan. 7-13)

"Cat ownership is hearing a single soft *clink* from across the house and yelling GET AWAY FROM THE BUTTER."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

