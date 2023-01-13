Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
just saw a kid in petsmart with his hands and face pressed against an adoptable cat's glass cage telling the cat they need to "form a plan" because his mom said no and whispering his full home address to the cat. i think the kids will be alright— haley (@feederofcats) January 9, 2023
Found a cold stray kitten with a broken leg. I will train him for revenge pic.twitter.com/lpOk7wXWFd— Sam Saulsbury (@SamuelSaulsbury) January 12, 2023
I may be smiling on the outside but I had to leave my cat at my apartment and cannot take her everywhere I go. u do not know this pain. I cannot even text her or call her. cruel— HELLOTEFI 🕊 (@hellotefi) January 9, 2023
This is Edna. She always finds the fluffiest dogs at daycare so she can take a nap on them. 13/10 for all pic.twitter.com/oTaWT0AWcy— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 11, 2023
cat ownership is hearing a single soft *clink* from across the house and yelling GET AWAY FROM THE BUTTER— they/themily (@e_davishale) January 7, 2023
found my cat’s wiki pic.twitter.com/RALL2LgTX3— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) January 9, 2023
[interrogating my cat] I've heard rumors, Mr. Rutabaga, that you are just a baby, a real little baby, just a lil guy. What have you to say to these allegations???— Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) January 11, 2023
bro spawned in— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/l6RE496yJm
Bear cub? Nope, it's a German Shepherd/Akita/Corgi mix pic.twitter.com/pkehczDd0h— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 13, 2023
[meeting gf’s cat]— human aaron (@humanaaron) January 11, 2023
me: my sister also has a cat maybe you know him
Very easy hehe pic.twitter.com/yERduQvbZq— Take Meow Hand (@Cats_Culture) January 12, 2023
Vibes for today pic.twitter.com/gYFFxakwdk— Cat 😻 (@CatLoverCult) January 10, 2023
For no reason I just thought of the time some guy I was dating got hired to dogsit for a well known filmmaker. My then bf took me w him once and I was surprised that the apartment was super nice but also, like, relatively normal. Then we found out it was the dog's apartment.— Melissa Petro (@melissapetro) January 12, 2023
We did one of those DNA tests on Francie and it turns out she is a purebred potato goblin. pic.twitter.com/X4ix7Zy7dJ— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) January 13, 2023
We are going to a dog show today and I am fully prepared to freak out over every dog we see as if they're all A-list celebrities.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 7, 2023
laundry battle pic.twitter.com/HuuRmnnGir— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) January 12, 2023
no matter how sternly I say the cat’s name when she’s being naughty she chirps and runs over to me for pets like she’s a little angel, what a scam wow— Dr. Sanjana Curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) January 9, 2023
taking this box to go pic.twitter.com/7qhTT0CNno— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 10, 2023
My dog is filled with ennui because I packed a suitcase but little does he know he's coming on the trip.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 12, 2023
Gentleman pic.twitter.com/3xUdTNLuss— cat with confusing auras. (@cat_auras) January 11, 2023