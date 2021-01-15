Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
If you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.
I thought I was being clever, putting the litter box on wheels so I could slide it out from under the stairs, but I have inadvertently created a Mad Max-esque vehicle which my cat uses to roll around the house, dragging himself with his front paws, the entire time shitting.— Sarah Ellis Fox (@sarahellisfox) January 8, 2021
I forgot the best bit of my walk today: this cat who's owners are fed up pic.twitter.com/xQqwNnFNAz— HP Fuckcraft (@Charlietrypsin) January 13, 2021
So anyway, I'm crying. pic.twitter.com/pPkRUbgO5A— WORSHIP - Out today! (@JackHarbon) January 8, 2021
Every conversation with my dog:— Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) January 10, 2021
dog:
me: I would die for you
dog: *walks away*
Kitty loves to play paw-on-top game.. #Caturday pic.twitter.com/TKcAQvSHbd— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 9, 2021
January 14, 2021
it appears you have loaded the dishwasher without me. do you not need my services anymore. did you lick the plates yourself. this is a disaster— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) January 13, 2021
January 11, 2021
🔊 🆙— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 12, 2021
📹: @_XeniaKara_ pic.twitter.com/J9WUyqOla4
When I asked my 2.5 year old daughter to draw a picture of her family she included not only our dog but every dog she’s ever met 🥰— Helena Garcia (@Helenagarciafp) January 15, 2021
Just barely enough time to get in a 5 mile run and on my way out the door, this happens #sendVoods pic.twitter.com/o1hyPflZom— jen runs with dogs (@jenrunswithdogs) January 13, 2021
my dog and I are starting to look like one another and it’s not a good thing— ELC (@erinleecarr) January 11, 2021
January 13, 2021
I cracked under the unbearable pressure of one person mentioning it in passing and added music. 🔊 🆙 pic.twitter.com/KQ5s0zHDWC— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 14, 2021
Was having an OK day, until I saw a small dog dressed in overalls and it became a GREAT day!! 🤩🦴🐕— Chloe Condon 🎀 (@ChloeCondon) January 12, 2021
From @marianickcourchesne: “Meow meow😻” #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/dwGO4XR3a3— Cats of Instagram (@catsofinstagram) January 13, 2021
i feel sad when people share their dog pics in a group chat and some dogs get more thumbs up than the other dogs— Sammy (@thesammyhannah) January 14, 2021
no disturb me i makin bwead pic.twitter.com/56oJYgwrNd— cats with pawerful aura 🐾 (@thesebosscats) January 12, 2021
Stop asking if my cats have an instagram NO they are GROUNDED— Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) January 12, 2021
he has it all but it cost him everything pic.twitter.com/zFcVE58xAJ— cats doing things🐾 (@catsdointhings) January 13, 2021
My dog barks when I fall down like he's telling me "YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO DO THAT!" and I'm like all embarrassed and yelling "I'M SORRY, OKAY?!"— Cathryn 💚🏳️🌈💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) January 15, 2021
So so happy to play lazy fetch. 🎾🐶🎾🐶🎾 #BIGSMILE #sohappy #dogsoftwitter #lazyday #wednesdaythought @humorandanimals pic.twitter.com/1pz9PrenaF— Hudson Mason (@hudsonbegood) January 13, 2021
It took four months of having a puppy, but I can now confidently report I've found a dog treat in every single pocket I own.— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 12, 2021
Someone spilled their cats pic.twitter.com/fYwgSMivXS— The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) January 13, 2021
At the dog park this big beautiful dog ran up to me, and as I was petting him, he stuck his head in my bag, stole my muffin, and ran away... 😳why was this a metaphor for every relationship I’ve been in 😆— Kory DeSoto (@Korsoto) January 13, 2021
"Yay!--I found the ball!" pic.twitter.com/hfeR3qf5nz— We Love Dogs, USA (@WeLoveDogsUSA) January 14, 2021
wish i could text the cat from the other room to tell her there's a really promising squirrel on the fire escape— alanna (@alanna) January 15, 2021
What kind of massage is this? pic.twitter.com/nWRThVmQuM— Cats with tongue out (@CatsTongueOut) January 14, 2021
when my cat says mraow i always say "yeah buddy i know...". but I dont know. im not sure at all— moth dad (@innesmck) January 15, 2021
Hide and Seek Level: Expert— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 14, 2021
📸: @RoseGummow pic.twitter.com/nTbVL7dKRs