Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
A little girl in my street has a very old pug with severe arthritis. Today I saw her gently strap him into a baby stroller & wait for the postie so they could chase after it, running & laughing as the pup barked like hell. You know, just in case you forgot what love means. 💛— Alison Nicolson-Rae (@Nicolsonraea) July 4, 2022
Larry the Cat, the appointed Chief Mouser of Downing Street, has now outlasted 3 UK Prime Ministers. He holds the true power over the country pic.twitter.com/Wdeb5InQ5f— RTGame Daniel (@RTGameCrowd) July 7, 2022
dog owners: their name is buddy— Adam (@adamgreattweet) July 3, 2022
cat owners: their name is cool ranch dorito
just asked kiggy if she could be one of those sweet cats who adopts orphaned kittens as their own and thinks they're its mama like in those dodo videos. she's offended i'd even ask pic.twitter.com/xWbLo5iCsR— haley (@feederofcats) July 6, 2022
I don’t have any good self-care techniques for these horrible times but my cat is obsessed with me and that really helps— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 6, 2022
he's a 10 but pic.twitter.com/QPIywnFBga— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) July 5, 2022
Twitter is a more fun place to share dog photos than IG. On Insta, the dog has to be posed, doing something unique, or captured in a creative way to get love.— Dr. Anthony Osuna (@PAVDAD) July 4, 2022
On Twitter, u can post a pic of ur dog just sitting on the floor and everyone's like "wow, he's perfect."
July 5, 2022
Minions ignite in me what I can only imagine a cat feels when it sees a mouse— Katie Way (@k80way) July 2, 2022
POV you are a grilled cheese sandwich left briefly unattended pic.twitter.com/OghJTPI5hK— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) July 5, 2022
respectfully, fuck fireworks. my dog told me to tweet that.— denisse ❥ (@denissevelascoo) July 4, 2022
We put this chair on the curb for bulk trash pickup and my cat thinks it’s for her. I’ve seen three people so far come and pet her during their neighborhood walks. pic.twitter.com/50P9JcaUwO— Rachel Osier Lindley (@RachelOLindley) July 5, 2022
Me: So my husband --— Caitlin Driscoll (@TeacherOnTopic) July 5, 2022
First grader: You have a husband?
Me: I do, the whole time you've known me.
First grader: Oh. I always thought you were feral.
Me: Er, do you mean 'single'?
First grader: Whatever the word is that you use for stray cats.
🙀
found him in the cat section pic.twitter.com/kIdYplNff2— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) July 3, 2022
I love when my dog raises his eyebrows at me like he wants to gossip. Go off, boy. Say what you need to say.— Tower on the go (@toweronthego) July 6, 2022
I love old paintings of dogs doing crimes. pic.twitter.com/toIsEmjLp3— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) July 5, 2022
the price of beauty pic.twitter.com/oI6fHVNQa3— dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) July 2, 2022
The BBC News camera is currently zoomed in on the official Downing Street cat, who has just been questioned by the press pack. This all feels like a fever dream. pic.twitter.com/cstuOhfenk— Harry Samuels (@hnjsamuels) July 6, 2022
have i seen any cat in the street— Cats (@twtCats) July 6, 2022
me: pic.twitter.com/Sa4yZnYbmx
This is Newt. He's a professional turtle tracker. Has one of the best snoots in the biz. Currently doing a six-week residency with @RWPZoo to help locate turtle populations of conservation concern. So far he's found and befriended more than 20 turtles this season. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/92UmodjEsR— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 6, 2022