Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Elon Musk’s disintegrating website, Twitter X.com (is he fur real?), to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Mark Ruffalo sounds like a dogs full legal name — Tito: Freind 2 all (@TitoMahalo) July 27, 2023

there’s an odd flower coming up next to my sunflowers? Anyone seen one of these before? pic.twitter.com/2E8YZSJ8Li — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) July 22, 2023

My boyfriend always wants to know if I love him or my cat more, and it’s like…I don’t play favorites…but I will say, my cat doesn’t ask idiotic questions like that — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) July 27, 2023

When a small kid is struggling to walk a big dog dads are required to ask 'Who's walking who?' — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) July 24, 2023

I have nothing in common with people who don’t believe that dogs smile. — Darla (@ddsmidt) March 7, 2018

btw in case anyone was wondering this is how my dog pees. we didn’t teach him this, his brother doesn’t do it. i have no clue why he does this. pic.twitter.com/Ux766u5sdu — ★ yas ★ (@yasminesummanx) July 26, 2023

yesterday I hung out with a baby who can’t say cat but very much wants to be friends with cat so just follows their cat around saying “meow” https://t.co/d1eaBw9ddW — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) July 27, 2023

there's a hole in my blanket pic.twitter.com/1j1zsQnwyK — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) July 26, 2023

without garfield, i never would have even considered that a cat might like lasagna. this is the power of great art — 🟡 The tumboy 🟡 (@TheTumboy) July 25, 2023

It must be insane to be a dog pic.twitter.com/xwYEF7JShR — jazz (@jazzanchovy) July 27, 2023

I would sell my soul to the devil for one photo of my rescue dog as a puppy. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 23, 2023

MA!!! MA!! THE DOG IS ON THE Y AXIS AGAIN!!! MAAA!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7PgQ7sXelH — Sir Borks A Lot 👑🐺 (@KingBorks) July 22, 2023

Best Day Ever!!! pic.twitter.com/Rv3OqK98Se — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) July 27, 2023

looks like someone has a celebrity crush pic.twitter.com/4Rx4HuAuBk — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) July 22, 2023

Ginger cat was like, whatever it is, I'm all in...🐈🐾🤝😅 pic.twitter.com/OZ8IviPESL — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 22, 2023