Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Thought my cats were acting a little weird this morning and they apparently put a catnip toy in their water bowl overnight to soak. They made catnip tea. They're high as fuck— 🔪🔪🔪 (@Chateau_Cat) June 12, 2023
if menswear guys are trying to look hot do you think they'd spend $300 to look like this? https://t.co/okxf6vHzd5 pic.twitter.com/IeOhgCf9cg— derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 15, 2023
Picture: Cat who is absolutely totally supposed to be on this bookshelf pic.twitter.com/mIRZVW6oDo— Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) June 14, 2023
Seeing a dalmation does feel like meeting a celeb I can’t explain it— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) June 15, 2023
MOTHER! WE REQUIRE THE LASAGNA pic.twitter.com/aeW5VJnrMy— kat ❤️💙🏳️⚧️ (@sawyermomee) June 14, 2023
if i don’t remind my dog 15 times a day that she is tiny and a baby and a cute little tiny baby, she will forget and try to rent a car and buy a vape and go to work at an office— katie (@skatie420) June 14, 2023
good afternoon to the dog refusing to get out of the fountain at the Louvre pic.twitter.com/VSoc33rEjr— Sarah Osment (@sm_osment) June 15, 2023
Husband calls for the dogs: They look to me for approval— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) June 13, 2023
I call for the dogs: They look to…Just kidding…I don’t call for the dogs…they’re literally Velcroed to my side 100% of the day
man created this dog in a sealed bunker far beneath the stone, god does not know its form pic.twitter.com/daqJyNcZ5P— wargen (@funeralpig) June 14, 2023
Having a puppy is like babysitting a baby shark that can walk— PJ and the bear (@papajawn7704) June 14, 2023
Terrence was doing just fine waiting for his mom to get out of the supermarket. The A/C was blasting, the radio was cranked, and the seat was pretty darn comfy. Then, “Cat's in the Cradle” came on, and his whole world fell apart. pic.twitter.com/ntkCiGv9hI— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) June 14, 2023
who among us could have foreseen that teaching my cat to fetch would result in large chewed up june bugs being deposited onto my bedsheets in the middle of the night— Gina Lloyd (@GinaGoesOutside) June 13, 2023
We only rate dogs. This is a Golden-Toed Tiny Cow. Please just send dogs so we can all moo-ve on. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/u8fa8ihvoB— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 13, 2023
become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/I1GAUuRzMi— Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 14, 2023
nose-y neighbors pic.twitter.com/HHJnfU4z9L— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) June 15, 2023
40% of mine and my wife's conversations go like this:— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 15, 2023
me: what?
wife: i was talking to the dog
My dog is feeling the weight of capitalism today pic.twitter.com/8UUeFBVJ5i— nicholas (@nicholasandetc) June 14, 2023
He does, you know pic.twitter.com/9SxNyZFdEc— Tom Gavin 🧈 (@TomEGavin) June 10, 2023
they made a fucking HEART pic.twitter.com/v6FAL9MVMo— girl fieri (@lizzieinnes) June 15, 2023
on these catwalks! on these catwalks yeah! me (socks) do my (sockses) little turns on these catwaks! pic.twitter.com/HRhYDn0hu4— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 14, 2023
