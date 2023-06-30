Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
last night i went out to dinner w a bunch of friends and the waitress asked if anyone at the table had any allergies and my friend very seriously said “oh yes, cats”— kim (@KimmyMonte) June 24, 2023
googled "can i feed my dog cherries" and have been laughing for 10 minutes at this google image result pic.twitter.com/WdsNxOM2rl— molly taft (@mollytaft) June 26, 2023
me talking to my cat https://t.co/SOYSledfNu— grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) June 30, 2023
“the greatest story ever told” oh really, is it about a cat who is brave? because there’s actually no better story than that. a cat who has every reason to be scared, but is brave instead? narratively unbeatable— Avery Edison (@aedison) June 27, 2023
"If anyone asks, I've been here the whole time" pic.twitter.com/SlNcSiq03U— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 30, 2023
My husband was just petting the dog and he went “Isn’t it so exciting having a LIVE ANIMAL inside your house?”— The Only Living Dead Girl in New York (@missjellinsky) June 27, 2023
He was so embarrassed afterwards lol pic.twitter.com/emDJ6HI4It— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) June 30, 2023
gonna start taking my dog on first dates bc what’s the point of wasting time on a guy that she doesn’t like.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 29, 2023
primo find in the nymag archives today pic.twitter.com/Ou1pbUP6uu— Laura Thompson (@laura_thomp) June 28, 2023
my cat when i hand him a $20 toy: i'll kill you if you ever show me this again— jame (@kloogans) June 27, 2023
my cat when i tie a plastic bag to the end of a stick: holy shit lol. holy shit man
The moment you realize you've adopted 3 kittens pic.twitter.com/lEvvHGPPyE— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) June 28, 2023
i love when people put a little rainbow bandana on their dog so we know the dog is gay— zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) June 25, 2023
thats a healthy loaf pic.twitter.com/rMy8nYyYUt— Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) June 30, 2023
“I’m Rick James, bitch.” pic.twitter.com/nTVXGUPv9X— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) June 28, 2023
Cats don't get enough credit for how smart they are pic.twitter.com/kGP0ETTkXi— Lars🌻🇳🇴 #NAFOCatsDivision (@Norwegian_Lars) June 28, 2023
My wife manages all the cat’s food prescriptions and then nicknames them all really cute so I can remember them. So today the vet’s like “What does Quasar eat?” And I’m all “Um. Morbles for breakfast, Kerbles for lunch, and a Morble/Kerble combo dinner. Occasional JunkJunkLumps.”— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 28, 2023
im living in ur walls pic.twitter.com/BZzP8N2wmW— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) June 29, 2023
i think it's really beautiful that my cats are recipients of every small indulgence: specially formulated kibble, flocked mice, gently poached eggs. and in return for these kindnesses, they make it their aim to break my house.— Kaitlin Ruiz (@Kaitlin_M_Ruiz) June 26, 2023
Undeniable evidence that Snoopy really is a beagle pic.twitter.com/0PORKFoQY9— B&S (@_B___S) June 30, 2023
I do see the appeal of matching dogs, obviously, but a randomised pack just hits different https://t.co/lFJIYm23ns— MORGAN (@morgancrawf) June 29, 2023
ok but seriously and truly. there is no love like the love between a dad and the dog he said he didn’t want. mom and I had to drag him to look at a litter Tuesday. as in 2(two) days ago. today he goes “well he’s a water dog, might look at putting in a pool in for him.” SIR???— ditch pony (@molly7anne) June 29, 2023
