Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)
the 'your cat will eat you if you die' argument is so weird like okay?? bon appetit girl— victor | GO GET MY DECKS!!!!! (@childofuranus) June 29, 2021
hello, please enjoy this pic my dad sent me of his cat plotting war crimes pic.twitter.com/rMbrDWo4hK— he/him/hans (@bonushellboy) June 28, 2021
Dog having a whale of a time pic.twitter.com/AX3mhNgM3F— Chris 🏳️🌈 (@chrispaget1) July 1, 2021
My cat sat in the letter tray and it collapsed pic.twitter.com/STEz3Nvahi— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) June 27, 2021
dog: *in tears* i was barking but-— witt (@50FirstTates) July 1, 2021
judge: take ur time
dog: he still went to work
jury: *audible gasp*
This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her. Very confident this video is all they need to see. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/2uOyrUwJIx— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 29, 2021
I can tell when my dog is about to shit. Superpowers are real and I’m the newest Avenger— Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) June 26, 2021
This is my cat Jeffrey and this is his favourite hangout spot pic.twitter.com/QPQ7jTWzJe— Cats bring happiness (@bestmeows) June 30, 2021
Why does my fucking dog look like this pic.twitter.com/pic7cvFzxC— KILLER MEG (Interdimensional entity) (@horse_feedbag) July 1, 2021
Some nice plumbers are here today fixing the garbage disposal and when I walked into the room I found this pic.twitter.com/RuQ5g51NA2— jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) June 29, 2021
Trying to convince my indoor cats that the outside world is dangerous every time I re-enter my home makes me feel like I'm an elder from The Village— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 26, 2021
me: i think i heard something outside— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) June 26, 2021
dad: let the dog go check it out
the dog: pic.twitter.com/6h31WuX7VX
Ya’ll…… loooooool 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ldcpBhZymx— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) June 30, 2021
me: *stands up*— Necation (@clsdapp) July 1, 2021
my dog: pic.twitter.com/NGVcfW9Yfz
this teacher who has to teach with the kitten on his lap otherwise he doesn't stop meowing pic.twitter.com/ahH8C8mYkk— out of context cats (@contextkittens) June 28, 2021
When it storms, my dog takes his favorite toy and goes into the bathtub to wait it out.— Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) July 1, 2021
He just came out of the bathroom and as much as a dog can have a “OMG I FORGOT MY FREN!” face, he did. Then went back and got his toy.
we should finally discuss. why i do not get lunch. i have breakfast. and then dinner. but you get a third meal. placed perfectly between the other two. that’s not fair— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) June 28, 2021
currently losing my mind over this cat with tiny slippers pic.twitter.com/s5ImGhDyRK— ┈ ♡ ┈ (@FairyLulllaby) June 27, 2021
this dog is cooler than all of us— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) June 29, 2021
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/FKQJRE5iIA
my cat’s buddies with a possum and now i know what its like to be the parent of a teenager who falls in with the wrong crowd— grim value (@Eve6) June 30, 2021
Calm down, I'm working on it!!! pic.twitter.com/Uck6zZkVb0— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) June 27, 2021
Dog made out of a tree? All bark, no bite https://t.co/z1ZKNKhjC3— Four-eyed Edo Boy™ #LoriIroByTDB (@Alex_Houseof308) June 28, 2021
Cats can really just stare at you and be happy like that. As an activity it fills up their whole walnut brain— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) July 1, 2021
Working out. pic.twitter.com/HPRyEHPG2F— A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) June 28, 2021
I just got a new game for the Nintendo Switch and my dog loves it. pic.twitter.com/B09beXvIgh— Dan Fornace (@danfornace) June 27, 2021
Just do it. pic.twitter.com/EZA1V2wDHa— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) July 1, 2021
It's so weird to know the names of every dog in my neighborhood and zero of the humans. Every morning is like "What up Scout! Hi Mr. Bojangles! Oh, Moosey, you got your cone off!!" And then I look up at the owner like, "Oh god...we've met a million times....was it...... David??"— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 30, 2021
Is this photo best reason to buy this house? @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/wOhvsdyaWK— Norah Bones 🍖🦴🍗🦴 (@BonesNorah) June 30, 2021
dad: I don’t want cats. no more cats in this house!— ｋｏｃｈｅｎｇ (@twitkocheng) July 1, 2021
also dad two days later: pic.twitter.com/0dvf3q4oB9
Don’t look 👀 pic.twitter.com/ge9YXBNmij— ً (@HutCat) July 1, 2021
I just saw a dude and he had this cute puppy & I ask was it boy or girl . This man said "it's a bitch" ... um ok then— CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) July 1, 2021
My roommate’s younger brother made a friendship bracelet for my cat 😭 pic.twitter.com/ufOnLBPgVk— vaccines are good (@eatatyranno) June 30, 2021
Good morning to this Florida rescue dog that take takes over this CNN interview and to her only. pic.twitter.com/WM2VmQbbA6— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 1, 2021
not to victim blame but if my cat doesnt want me to nuzzle her soft little head with my nose then maybe she should stop being a perfect angel from heaven— sio (@bestinsio) July 2, 2021
Because you want to see the happiest dog in the world. pic.twitter.com/b3JmmU4PJT— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 28, 2021
i think about this cat so much... that stance, that expression, how desperately she yearns for freedom pic.twitter.com/JSBMHqLQkB— average milf enjoyer (@topntran) June 29, 2021
did you sleep well?— cats in random places (@catsplacess) June 27, 2021
me: pic.twitter.com/pw8GR0ZwNj