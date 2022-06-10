Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
welp, gonna be a hard evening. going to have the 'capitalism is collapsing' talk with my cats. this is the hardest part about having a cat— beth, an alien (@bourgeoisalien) June 7, 2022
Translation:— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) June 4, 2022
Every time I order a burger, my cat haunts me and my burger, and I can't eat it peacefully. Can you please cook another mini burger for him by slicing 20 gram from my own burger. pic.twitter.com/YBtCg1lIAq
Classic kitten trick: send out the smallest, cutest one to sucker someone in and then… BAM reveal that they need to adopt all 12 of ya. Works every time.pic.twitter.com/k7JRYzy0Ah— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2022
This kid probably 8/10 years old asked politely if he could pet my dog I said yes. After he pet her he hopped on his bike, popped a wheelie and said “that was for you thanks for letting me pet your dog.” Highlight of my day tbh.— 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐀 (@Lana_x_rose) June 6, 2022
Our website is glitching out. We don't actually have 16 dogs named Ophelia, we promise pic.twitter.com/s3YtiKfOWx— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) June 8, 2022
Things I have praised my cats for today: hydrating, flopping over, finding the sunbeams, having ears, eating treat, and doing candy cane tails.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 8, 2022
the face of someone who cannot be alone, not for a single second! pic.twitter.com/X73scF4wce— Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) June 7, 2022
It looked unreachable. And to an ordinary cat, it would be. But Glenn wasn't an ordinary cat. pic.twitter.com/odZoKdTNhD— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 8, 2022
i googled “what to do when cat hates getting nails trimmed” and got a shopping suggestion for this enhanced interrogation kit pic.twitter.com/UEpzSJ4bWM— Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) June 10, 2022
i keep hearing this ad for fresh cat food that says “your cute kitty is descended from fierce desert cats” and then i look at my cat and say “this cat??”— your goth wife (@catstronomical) June 8, 2022
June 9, 2022
hello friend, whatcha doin in there??? pic.twitter.com/VzAYPqb2TH— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) June 9, 2022
master of stealth pic.twitter.com/eZXVGd0rKW— ً (@HutCat) June 7, 2022
Update. pic.twitter.com/NCzJTdfmRD— Kheumani ❤️ (@Kheumani) June 8, 2022
(Coach.) pic.twitter.com/NG9NAgeQbp— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) June 6, 2022
This is Riley. He fell asleep on some chalk and woke up an LGBTQ+ icon. Not washing it off all month. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/smHhRVPDxY— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 6, 2022
My dog has never once offered to share his food with me but every time I eat, he tries to guilt trip me into giving some of my food.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 10, 2022
My dog Henry is anxiously awaiting the right moment to make his first appearance on live television. pic.twitter.com/EgEQUHGE9D— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 9, 2022
I finally got to my parents house after a 7 hour drive. It’s 1am. why is my sisters cat watching Pawn Stars? pic.twitter.com/Qpz8UbZNyK— Joey⚡️ (@joeygllghr) June 4, 2022
I am handsome pic.twitter.com/WeapKe3hXf— Dogs (@DogsTwt) June 5, 2022
These guys can’t figure out if they’re coming or going 🤣 #Franklin #Zilker #Barton #kittens #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/VtfTTZFybA— hi I’m Hank (@Foster_Fluff) June 9, 2022
*sends u a picture of 2 cats and says “us”* (manipulatively)— way ☁️ (@ssridispenser) June 5, 2022
Dog's having the best summer fun...🐕🐾🌊😅 pic.twitter.com/ab57i5r4w0— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 9, 2022
My kid said their names are Dustin and Steve and I am not allowed to change them pic.twitter.com/oQ93DTkNsw— Elle Has Cats (@ellle_em) June 9, 2022