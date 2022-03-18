Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog this week, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
coworker: what kinda cat is it?— Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) March 16, 2022
me: gray
coworker: no i mean what breed?
me: ohhh. gray
the vet told us there's a note in Gristle's file that shes most of the nurse's favorite dog and to let everyone know when she's there so they dont miss out on petting her pic.twitter.com/tvIiliXK91— cullen 'swamp trash' crawford (@HelloCullen) March 16, 2022
My dog chewed on one of my daughter's old Barbies and created.... pic.twitter.com/otCDoDr2bJ— Anchorpete (@Anchorpete29) March 12, 2022
just drove past two women who were letting their dogs say hello to each other and the dogs were all wiggly and excited and i shouted FRIENDS before i realized my window was down— Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) March 18, 2022
Absolutely insane that my friend’s dog that looks like this has not gone viral. pic.twitter.com/0L5OAYwWxT— 𝔢𝔯𝔦𝔫 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔯 (@erinleecarr) March 17, 2022
One of the biggest misconception about cats is that they're like these graceful sophisticated intellectual creatures when really they're complete dinguses— Elle Em (@ellle_em) March 17, 2022
I like big butts and I cannot lie pic.twitter.com/wohQuxrsyT— Frank And Joe 🌻 (@TheHardyBoyCats) March 17, 2022
The dog snitched in record timing pic.twitter.com/5YVvKmBExl— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 17, 2022
when your dog somewhere quiet af 🚩🚩🚩🚩— 𝑫. (@danielaflorezz_) March 13, 2022
dogs on TV are great because no matter how vicious or tragic or portentous their appearance is meant to be, their facial expression and body language is always "I'M DOING THE TRICK I'M DOING IT SO GOOD I'M A GOOD BOY"— Cliff Jerrison 🌻 (@pervocracy) March 15, 2022
Black people’s pets know better pic.twitter.com/Qf88rYu7gt— Hipless Romantic🇹🇹 (@thechub_b_w) March 18, 2022
It's a job only cats can do... pic.twitter.com/ZcICRMEEBG— Zanzeh (@Zanzeh2) March 14, 2022
Please help find this dog🙏 pic.twitter.com/NxSvN04YYE— why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 15, 2022
It is a special case. pic.twitter.com/aum930AbE4— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) March 16, 2022
Ah yes, time for the biannual gaslighting of the cat, in which I slowly shift meals by 15 minutes at a time for two weeks in a ritual that is both mystifying and infuriating for him.— s. e. smith (@sesmith) March 13, 2022
Veterinarian Keeps Trying To Upsell Woman On Keeping Pet Alive https://t.co/bIb9duU4pJ pic.twitter.com/QHMk7ItvF2— The Onion (@TheOnion) March 15, 2022
mood pic.twitter.com/sFrPiBTUvB— Dogs (@DogsTwt) March 14, 2022
Happy St. Patricks Day from Loretta, who is either celebrating the holiday or radioactive! pic.twitter.com/NkGeGtZVis— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) March 17, 2022
We only rate dogs. This is a Cozy Cashmere Caterpillar. They're typically pretty aggressive so please be careful. Remember to only send dogs. Thank you... 13/10 pic.twitter.com/6O6l7VFbgm— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 16, 2022
“Rushed to check my cat was OK only to find it trying to steal salmon jerky from a kitchen drawer shaken open by the earthquake” https://t.co/VE1ufXoX3j— Eleanor Goldsmith (@zaichishka) March 16, 2022
you gotta read between the lines when you’re reading adopted dog bios. “a patient family with no children and no loud noises in the home will LOVE having pistachio in their life :)”— caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) March 14, 2022
aka pistachio will fuckin bite you.
anybody else’s cat just stare at them like this for hours straight? hello it’s not polite to stare pic.twitter.com/0gZ2sPle8W— Zenaida supports farm workers (@zxnaida) March 17, 2022
Timeline cleanse ❤️— Bunsen and BEAKER (@bunsenbernerbmd) March 17, 2022
(Wait for the end!!) pic.twitter.com/U0IXrSaGGS