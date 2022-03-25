Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
Just heard a woman say, “I never give my dog medicine I haven’t tried first” and her friend responded, “oh, Janet, no.”— whatthefelk (@whattheFELK) March 21, 2022
1am and I hear a loud bang at my window to see this mf hanging onto it just staring at me pic.twitter.com/Csr2iA8ySl— Leonardo DiRaprio (@BrandonErri) March 23, 2022
I love black pet owners 😭 pic.twitter.com/1rpVShmau2— SHANTEL (@ProficientMinds) March 24, 2022
me with 100 dollars: i need to create a budget. it is time to be responsible— jame (@videojame_) March 22, 2022
me with 1000 dollars: i am going to buy my cat a skateboard
I’m sure the cat did this on purpose. pic.twitter.com/i21atdus3H— T. O. Burnett (@AuthorTOBurnett) March 23, 2022
celebs meet your cat 🐈 pic.twitter.com/1imih98fgB— Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) March 24, 2022
"oh hello. you're back early" pic.twitter.com/Y5WnVfFALM— Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) March 23, 2022
Fiance is out of town and I fell asleep texting her. Dog came and laid her bare belly on the turned-on screen and managed to send texts that definitely made her think I was having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/IiP7foteso— rye. (@DopeyMcGeee) March 20, 2022
there’s a regular at the local dog park who never, ever plays with other dogs. instead he waits for other dogs to interact with each other, then gets in their faces to belt out a stream of barely differentiated upset barks at the top of his lungs. he’d be a natural on Twitter— Suderman (@petersuderman) March 21, 2022
"Leg in the air - Parthenon" by Edgard Alsteens, 1986. Used on a postcard. pic.twitter.com/lxl96BMxoN— History Defined (@historydefined) March 19, 2022
going to the gym to say ooooohhh big stretch at everyone like they’re a cat— rachel (@seasonal_menu) March 23, 2022
When an evil spirit transforms. pic.twitter.com/YmGA3n3wOi— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) March 23, 2022
broadly i think you can categorise all cats into cats that think they are people, cats that know they are cats, and cats that will never know a single thing their entire lives— i n n e s (@innesmck) March 24, 2022
cat sitting for a friend today… is this normal?? pic.twitter.com/OAdmZhCZN1— yams (@wedoreally) March 24, 2022
Accidentally bought my cats a slightly different cat food than they normally get and I'm afraid they'll never forgive me.— Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 22, 2022
This one always gets me because why the fuck was he sitting like that pic.twitter.com/ndnlLpzukc— hakebeR (@titsmgee95) March 23, 2022
It was just too good 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CrYIn2Cbai— Olive 🌌 (@OlyPoly15) March 23, 2022
Really funny, guys. Why would you send in a photo without a dog in it? This is downright disrespectful. We only rate dogs. Thank you... 12/10 pic.twitter.com/PirnRUrsOC— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 23, 2022
I wish I had the social media reach to request pictures of people's cats and then get 4837 replies with pictures of people's cats because I miss my cat— marie michelle (@Marie_mi) March 22, 2022
Minecraft cat pic.twitter.com/CprxuQw4xt— നocha (@bigwanger12) March 21, 2022
if i ran an animal shelter i would constantly be saying that some dog got abandoned because he had adhd or this cat was left due to being ethically non-monogamous. great way to have them go viral and get adopted— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 24, 2022
“Run! Run! The dog did it” 😅 pic.twitter.com/YipIBZV4gK— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 21, 2022
I like that they call lions, tigers, jaguars etc “big cats.” No need to get all sciencey about it. They’re big cats— giant enemy crab (@alexqarbuckle) March 24, 2022
supersize pic.twitter.com/F8aebRnqn1— Gay Cats (@gayocats) March 23, 2022
Dogs who love baseball >>>#NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/qDWrob9bS9— MLB (@MLB) March 24, 2022