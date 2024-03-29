Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Kid: *spills cereal all over the floor*— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) March 27, 2024
My husband: Can you grab the vacuum cleaner?
Me: Sure *whistles for the dog*
"don't call your cats names!!" my cat after i call him a fatass pic.twitter.com/a2BmIr2nK1— fujoshibob yaoipants 🇵🇸 (@P4RTY_P0150N) March 28, 2024
Best thing about cats is when they sit upright on a chair at the table like another little person.— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) March 26, 2024
me with my dog in the mirror saying “this is you” pic.twitter.com/EHMLGtUSiz— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 29, 2024
This is Pongo. He brought home a shopping bag with two kittens inside. Trying a new type of retail therapy. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/zvxonV7nn0— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 26, 2024
yeah, great place to be fighting guys, real smart, this can only end well pic.twitter.com/61tj0VYvi7— michael wave (@SzMarsupial) March 25, 2024
Introverts: what's the polite amount of time to wait before breaking away from the party group to pet the kitty?— Dr. Kara M. Million (@darterdancer) March 28, 2024
Father's blood is strong. pic.twitter.com/L4QQT6DInz— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 27, 2024
THIS CAT IS NAMED PIGEON TURN YOUR SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/XLrlEnynIb— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 28, 2024
March 26, 2024
Hey, tell your dog I said, “woof.”— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) March 28, 2024
He’ll know what it means.
Just a little boy pic.twitter.com/tjyYyyAjI4— smol silly cat (@Catsillyness) March 28, 2024
Show our community your pets hard at work— Phil Sledge (@Phil_Sledge) March 26, 2024
I’ll go first. pic.twitter.com/sBhDD3IPvt
Now throw it.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ql1AApCy1W— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 28, 2024
me, the moment it says “out for delivery” pic.twitter.com/uqQvY50eZC— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 28, 2024
bluey was in midsommar? pic.twitter.com/9M4GfMf92i— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) March 28, 2024
Do the people who censor dogs' assholes in viral videos know it makes it 5x more obscene and uncomfortable to watch https://t.co/vAKK6sjgH5— abcdent (@abcdentminded) March 28, 2024
My favorite hobby is clutching my dog to my chest as though we are astronauts on a compromised space vessel whose airlock door has a faulty latch and I must not ease my hold on him even slightly lest he be sucked into space— Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) March 18, 2024
The dog didn’t notice first that mom is in the room......that look! 😂pic.twitter.com/UZmxB7iY3M— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 27, 2024
Average orange cat behavior pic.twitter.com/0JuquxuQdh— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) March 28, 2024
Dog does happy dance after seeing a treat..🐕🐾🍪😅 pic.twitter.com/M2Kb0FNsyC— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 26, 2024
March 26, 2024
can't stop thinking about this cat called Keys that just raises its arms for no reason pic.twitter.com/fcWT9l2oMT— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 27, 2024
Farm dog raises a rejected lamb pic.twitter.com/qFQ0rYZNDt— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 28, 2024
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.