COMEDY

26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (March 6-12)

"I just need one cat to sit on me and then I have a reason to not clean my bathroom."

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Funny Tweets Twitter Pets