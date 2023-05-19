Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
i love how your dog will just randomly cost you $500 & send you into a two-day spiral & then wake up like “girl what’s up i’m feeling fine” honestly iconic behavior— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) May 13, 2023
My friend is on a layover in Tokyo and just look at this dog that's been staring at her for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/jHGUGIOs1C— Sam Sanders (@DreamSong77) May 13, 2023
cat got laid off for wanting a work/life balance https://t.co/BHFgAEUKsf— cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) May 15, 2023
witnessed a meeting of the minds pic.twitter.com/Of6EjKIHXy— zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) May 14, 2023
my husband, who did not grow up with dogs, just came to me very worried because the dog is not eating her food, but is begging for his, so "something must be wrong with her food, she's clearly hungry but only wants mine"— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 16, 2023
When you notice that the dog gets treats for doing stupid things like standing on his hind legs. pic.twitter.com/fNZR4UCKHP— Cari Luna (@cari_luna) May 14, 2023
cats are so funny because like okay we get it you’re an apex predator but also you’re just a little baby— latke (@latkedelrey) May 16, 2023
May 15, 2023
Me: (to the vet) He's been really bitey lately.— Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) May 17, 2023
Vet: Yeah, what I'm thinking is he's really smart and needs more stimulation.
Me: Yesterday I saw him run full speed into a window.
Vet: Smart for a cat, I mean.
it's chilly outside this morning, but Lights wanted to sunbathe anyway, so I gave her a cozy sweater so she could do it comfortably and she's very pleased.🌞 pic.twitter.com/ubekMAROdD— You Will Find Your People is out now📕NYC 5/26 (@hellolanemoore) May 18, 2023
3 days ago, one of the cats stopped eating. A day later, another joined him. Yesterday all of them refused all meals. After panicking that they were sick/dying we investigated.— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) May 19, 2023
They are fine. The same cannot be said for the next months supply of dry food that no longer exists
It's now easier to send George a message. pic.twitter.com/Wobqtg71Rm— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 15, 2023
Throwing out a Mrs. Doubtfire “Hel-LO!” every once in a while to keep the dog guessing— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 19, 2023
13 year age gap friendship pic.twitter.com/UOeZDZLHVv— minky (@minkahunter) May 17, 2023
It's okay to hide in the slipper of denial sometimes. 1894. https://t.co/J162I8OUvC pic.twitter.com/HuF7WycEKK— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) May 18, 2023
I love reading the quote tweets on images like this from 15+ languages and they’re either “love and adventure for these blessed babies” or “these brothers woke and choseviolence ahhshahahahahahahaha” https://t.co/reoi6MmYrA— Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) May 15, 2023
May 14, 2023
Please set a timer, I am not done baking pic.twitter.com/ky6GdSBfLn— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) May 19, 2023
I see you online Shopping. I noticed you did not put any Churus in the cart. I Miss Nothing. pic.twitter.com/voKuq8RwZI— Dove 🕊️🤍 (@HRHDove) May 15, 2023
May 16, 2023
'Cherry why do u sleep with a cat carrier in your bed' well for my little rongo bongo of course pic.twitter.com/WoghTd1siD— 🍒🍀🥀 (@_cherryphobic) May 17, 2023
goblin has obliterated you. good game pic.twitter.com/6XLe78Cyhk— goblin (@freegoblinpics) May 17, 2023
It would be cool if it was the dog saying this https://t.co/PIY8rilsGy— Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) May 18, 2023
"self," i says to myself, "why is the cat so chill ten minutes before feeding time?" and why indeed pic.twitter.com/FQHycAvm3u— Bo Bolander (@BBolander) May 16, 2023