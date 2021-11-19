Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
my boyfriend has a new bit where before he feeds the cat he shows her the can like a sommelier and gives her a few tasting notes….she is very impatient and mad about the delay in getting her food but it’s 10s across the board from me— monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) November 17, 2021
November 16, 2021
One of my favorite very specific image genres is cats that look completely unprepared for the realities of parenthood. pic.twitter.com/Gmq47hNd5V— Shawna B (@theproestdwarf) November 13, 2021
remember in 2014 when a ragtag gang of stray chihuahuas terrorized a neighborhood in Maryvale, Arizona for weeks and overpowered animal control pic.twitter.com/VI3ZyXeSZI— ✈️ 𝚁𝚘𝚢 𝙳𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝙹𝚛✈️ (@chiweethegod) November 15, 2021
A cool thing about dogs is how they will jump into your lap, look you in the eye, and then sneeze directly into your open mouth without thinking anything of it— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 18, 2021
My mother sent me photos of her cats “taking turns” in this tiny basket and frankly I care about nothing else today pic.twitter.com/yzX72nPIJ7— M. K. Lobb ⚔️ REVISING MODE (@mk_lobb) November 18, 2021
Battle until I'm exhausted. pic.twitter.com/tMsZBwPr62— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 17, 2021
I really honestly don't understand how people can think cats aren't as expressive as dogs like when a cat is happy it literally makes its body vibrate using a mysterious internal mechanism we still don't quite understand— Elle M (@ellle_em) November 18, 2021
Guess which is the weird one pic.twitter.com/9Mij14my3s— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) November 17, 2021
“good morning class today we’re going to learn what makes a good boy so good” 14/10 pic.twitter.com/LCF4Mj41sS— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 17, 2021
Cats tend to think outside the box. 😏😜😂🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/dOSjB0eSLE— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) November 16, 2021
do u think service dogs think other dogs are losers with no job or do u think they’re jealous of dogs with no job— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 17, 2021
Nobody :— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 18, 2021
Cat owner : pic.twitter.com/PZ2TjQS0GG
Used my dog’s birthday as an excuse to buy an entire tray of mini cupcakes so that she could have exactly one while I devoured the rest. I highly recommend it.— great scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) November 18, 2021
We share? #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/COrUlRHKB1— Cedric The Cat (@cat_cedric) November 18, 2021
This is scarily accurate! 🤣#coleandmarmalade pic.twitter.com/JRNmLHXgUK— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) November 16, 2021
Motion detector..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021
Motion detecting.. pic.twitter.com/4LJqK48LOI
i think a spider bit my cat pic.twitter.com/wNrxDyNNZg— Flexy 𖤐 (@UziFlexy) November 15, 2021
Here he is, my foolish little cat sleeping on a too-small corner of a backpack while his bed that heats up when he sits in it lies empty literally four inches away from his ass pic.twitter.com/zpuBbrFVLh— Kendra (normal version) (@kendrawcandraw) November 15, 2021
does my cat think of me as her mommy or as her bestie— bug girl (@buggirl) November 12, 2021
accidentally took the funniest picture of me and my cats ever 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y2BKiZvN9n— Aleks Le 👊🩳 (no, i am not 33 years old) (@AleksLeVO) November 15, 2021